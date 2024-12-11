Donald Trump promises to eliminate birthright citizenship; Know what it means for Indians

Donald Trump's vow to end birthright citizenship, which grants US citizenship to anyone born in the country, has ignited debate and faces significant legal obstacles.

Donald Trump promises to eliminate birthright citizenship; Know what it means for Indians dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 2:50 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 2:50 PM IST

Donald Trump's stance on birthright citizenship has been a contentious issue and he has promised to eliminate birthright citizenship, which grants automatic US citizenship to anyone born in the country, as soon as he takes charge. This policy has been in place for over a century and is protected by the 14th Amendment.

Also Read: Top 10 countries with largest gold reserves in 2024; Check out India’s rank

Trump argues that birthright citizenship promotes illegal immigration and "birth tourism," where pregnant women travel to the US to give birth and secure citizenship for their child. He claims that "hundreds of thousands of people" comes to the US for "birth tourism" each year, although estimates suggest the actual number is significantly lower, ranging from 20,000 to 26,000 per year.

Despite his assertions, Trump's plan to end birthright citizenship faces significant legal hurdles. Most constitutional scholars agree that revoking birthright citizenship would require a constitutional amendment, which is a daunting task.

According to 14th Amendment, ratified in 1868, anyone born in the US is a citizen. This amendment was crucial in ensuring equal rights for former slaves and their descendants. Some legal scholars, like John Eastman, argue that the 14th Amendment does not apply to children born to undocumented immigrants. However, this theory remains controversial, and many conservative legal experts have rejected it.

A 2019 report by the Migration Policy Institute sheds light on the significant consequences of repealing birthright citizenship. The data reveals that approximately 5.5 million children under the age of 18 live with at least one undocumented parent. The institute warns that repealing birthright citizenship would have far-reaching and devastating effects. By denying citizenship to children born in the US, a self-perpetuating class of individuals would be created, excluded from full social membership for generations.

Also Read: Heart-stopping moment: Tree collapses in Bali's Monkey Forest, leaving two dead (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Elon Musk praises India's electoral efficiency, takes aim at slow vote counting in California dmn

Elon Musk praises India's electoral efficiency, takes aim at slow vote counting in California

Former teacher sentenced to 30 years for having sex with 14-year-old student in car and school premises dmn

Former teacher sentenced to 30 years for having sex with 14-year-old student in car and school premises

Indian family succumbs to brutal cold during US-Canada border crossing, trial set for alleged smugglers dmn

Indian family succumbs to brutal cold during US-Canada border crossing, trial set for alleged smugglers

Donald Trump sweeps all 7 swing states after winning Arizona in final results of US election 2024 dmn

Donald Trump sweeps all 7 swing states after winning Arizona in final results of US election 2024

Chinese stock markets and yuan plunge as Donald Trump returns to US presidency dmn

Chinese stock markets and yuan plunge as Donald Trump returns to US presidency

Recent Stories

Pushpa 2: Another SHOCKING death at Allu Arjun's film matinee show; read details RBA

Pushpa 2: Another SHOCKING death at Allu Arjun's film matinee show; read details

Karnataka govt to pay Royal family Rs 3000 crore in TDR for Bengaluru palace grounds vkp

Karnataka govt to pay Royal family Rs 3000 crore in TDR for Bengaluru palace grounds

Bengaluru techie suicide case Why #NikitaSinghania, #RitaKaushik, #Accenture trending on social media along with Atul Subhash?

Bengaluru techie suicide case: Why #NikitaSinghania, #RitaKaushik trending on social media?

Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD issues heavy rain alert in 6 districts owing to low-pressure system in Bay of Bengal dmn

Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD issues heavy rain alert in 6 districts owing to low-pressure system in Bay of Bengal

Which planet spins the fastest jupiter anr

Which planet spins the fastest?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon