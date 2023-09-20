Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Exercise high degree of caution...' Canada issues new travel advisory for India amid Khalistan row

    Canada sparked a major row by updating its travel advisory, wherein it advised its citizens to avoid travelling to several regions including Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Manipur. "Exercise a high degree of caution while travelling to India. Exercise a high degree of caution in India due to the threat of terrorist attacks throughout the country," reads the message published on the Canadian website.

    Exercise high degree of caution Canada issues new travel advisory for India amid Khalistan row gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 8:58 AM IST

    The Canadian government issued an advisory for its citizens living in India in view of the ongoing standoff between the two nations over the alleged killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

     After Justin Trudeau claimed that "agents of the Indian government" were involved in the murder of the Khalistani terrorist, diplomatic ties between India and Canada soured. The advisory, which was posted on the government of Canada's website, urged Canadian citizens residing in India to exercise extreme caution. The warning advised travellers to "exercise a high degree of caution in India due to the threat of terrorist attacks across the nation."

    It further said, "There are certain safety and security concerns or the situation could change quickly. Be very cautious at all times, monitor local media and follow the instructions of local authorities." 

    The advisory even asked it citizens to avoid all travel to Jammu and Kashmir due to the "unpredictable security situation". 

    Also Read | Hardeep Nijjar killing row: 'Not trying to provoke India, but...', says Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

    India has categorically rejected Justin Trudeau's claim that there is a "potential link" between Indian government operatives and the murder of Nijjar, calling it "baseless" and "motivated," implying that it lacks factual support and may be influenced by hidden intentions or political reasons.

    Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, earlier in the day, expelled a high-ranking Indian diplomat, identified as Pavan Kumar Rai, the head of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

    India responded by expelling Cameron MacKay, the Canadian High Commissioner to India, as a tit-for-tat measure. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) made it clear that the purpose of this move was to express New Delhi's growing worries over the "interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities."

    Also Read | 'A true Indian brand': Boat withdraws sponsorship for Canadian singer Shubh's tour over Khalistan support

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2023, 8:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hardeep Nijjar killing row: 'Not trying to provoke India, but...', says Canadian PM Justin Trudeau snt

    Hardeep Nijjar killing row: 'Not trying to provoke India, but...', says Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

    Who is Melanie Joly? The 'Queen of Controversy' now handling Canada's foreign affairs AJR

    Who is Melanie Joly? The 'Queen of Controversy' now handling Canada's foreign affairs

    Israel PM tours Tesla factory with Elon Musk; takes ride in yet-to-be launched 'Cybertruck' - WATCH snt

    Israel PM tours Tesla factory with Elon Musk; takes ride in yet-to-be launched 'Cybertruck' - WATCH

    Irish tourist causes Rs 16 lakh in damages to historic lion statue in Brussels; video goes viral - WATCH snt

    Irish tourist causes Rs 16 lakh in damages to historic lion statue in Brussels; video goes viral - WATCH

    Tragedy strikes suburban Chicago as couple, two children and 3 dogs found fatally shot; check details AJR

    Tragedy strikes suburban Chicago as couple, two children and 3 dogs found fatally shot; check details

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan breaks silence on daughter Veena Vijayan's 'monthly payment' controversy rkn

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan breaks silence on daughter Veena Vijayan's 'monthly payment' controversy

    Debate on Women Reservation Bill today Sonia Gandhi to lead Congress in Lok Sabha gcw

    Debate on Women's Reservation Bill today, Sonia Gandhi to lead Congress in Lok Sabha

    Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan and many more celebs present RBA

    Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan and many more celebs present

    Kerala news live 20 September 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala's second Vande Bharat Express likely to begin on September 24

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Festival of hope, prosperity ATG EAI

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Festival of hope, prosperity

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon