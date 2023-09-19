Hardeep Nijjar killing row: 'Not trying to provoke India, but...', says Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

"Canada is not trying to provoke India by suggesting its agents were linked to the murder of a Khalistani terrorist but Ottawa wants New Delhi to address the issue properly," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

Trudeau assured reporters, "The government of India needs to take this matter with the utmost seriousness. We are doing that, we are not looking to provoke or escalate."

Responding to the allegations made by Canada, India dismissed the Canadian government's accusations as absurd earlier today. Following the diplomatic tension, India took reciprocal action by expelling a senior Canadian diplomat. This unnamed diplomat has been given five days to leave the country.

Prime Minister Trudeau had previously asserted that his government had "credible allegations" linking the June killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar to "agents of the Government of India." The Indian government, however, rejected this allegation as "absurd and motivated."

This ongoing spat has cast a shadow over diplomatic ties between the two nations, primarily due to New Delhi's concerns about Sikh separatist activities in Canada. Furthermore, it threatens trade relations, with discussions on a proposed trade deal having been put on hold just last week.