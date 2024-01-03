Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    European Union shows ‘unwavering commitment' to Ukraine, sanctions world’s biggest diamond mining company

    The European Union has made a move to further tighten its grip on the Russian economy and Vladimir Putin's associate companies. The EU brought new sanctions on the World’s biggest diamond mining company, Alrosa. The company has been one of the key contributors to the Russian economy after the era of sanctions.

    European Union shows 'unwavering commitment' to Ukraine, sanctions world's biggest diamond mining company avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 7:30 PM IST

    The European Union on Wednesday took a bold step to further its cause towards Ukraine in the Russia-Ukraine war. The headlines nowadays are captured mostly by the Israel-Hamas conflict as the reportage on the Russia-Ukraine war has slowly disappeared. 

    However, both the countries' militaries are active on the border. Ukraine and Russia have also attacked each other post the New Year. There is little information regarding the escalation on the Eastern border of Ukraine. On the other hand, the West is trying to impose stronger sanctions on Russia. 

    Also Read: Israel says ‘highly prepared for any scenario’ as Lebanon and Syria get drawn into Israel-Palestine conflict

    European Union decided to sanction the world's biggest diamond mining company on Wednesday. The unwavering commitment to Ukraine resulted in sanctioning Alrosa and CEO, Pavel Marinychev. Alrosa also holds a monopoly in Russia as it controls 90 percent of the diamond market in Russia. EU believes that Alrosa has been actively contributing to Russia’s economic needs amidst the ongoing war.

    The move has been made to further block economic channels for Russia that could have adverse effects on its war efforts against Ukraine. Alrosa's assets will be frozen across Europe and the European Union citizens will also not be able to make any purchase, or transaction with Alrosa. Any diamonds originating in Russia, exported from Russia, and transiting through Russia have been barred entry into the European Union. 

    EU in a statement said, “The European Council confirmed the EU’s unwavering commitment to continue to support Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes. The 27-nation bloc has now imposed sanctions on almost 1,950 people and “entities,” which are often companies, banks, or government agencies, over what it says are “actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine.”

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 7:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israel says 'highly prepared for any scenario' as Lebanon and Syria get drawn into Israel-Palestine conflict avv

    Israel says 'highly prepared for any scenario' as Lebanon and Syria get drawn into Israel-Palestine conflict

    BREAKING Twin blasts near Iran general Qasem Soleimani's tomb kill at least 20 (WATCH) snt

    Twin blasts near tomb of Iran's Qasem Soleimani on 4th assassination anniversary kills at least 20 (WATCH)

    UN expresses concern after U.S. plans inmate execution through 'painful' nitrogen gas method avv

    UN expresses concern after U.S. plans inmate execution through ‘painful’ nitrogen gas method

    Scotland rare spectacle: Viral video showcases mesmerizing 'rainbow clouds' illuminating the sky snt

    Scotland's rare spectacle: Viral video showcases mesmerizing 'rainbow clouds' illuminating the sky (WATCH)

    New revelation sparks human error behind collision as Japan Airlines Flight was given nod to land on runway avv

    New revelation sparks human error behind collision as Japan Airlines Flight was given nod to land on runway

    Recent Stories

    SPOTTED Aamir Khan to Ira Khan elevate style game in the city ATG

    SPOTTED: Aamir Khan to Ira Khan elevate style game in the city

    cricket Pro-Palestine protest targets U-19 skipper David Teeger at Newlands cricket stadium osf

    Pro-Palestine protest targets U-19 skipper David Teeger at Newlands cricket stadium

    What is Perihelion? 7 things to know about this annual event ATG

    What is Perihelion? 7 things to know about this annual event

    Israel says 'highly prepared for any scenario' as Lebanon and Syria get drawn into Israel-Palestine conflict avv

    Israel says 'highly prepared for any scenario' as Lebanon and Syria get drawn into Israel-Palestine conflict

    cricket Suryakumar Yadav nominated for ICC Men's T20 cricketer of the year 2023 osf

    Suryakumar Yadav nominated for ICC Men's T20 cricketer of the year 2023

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon