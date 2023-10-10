Eiffel Tower in Paris lit up in blue to show France's solidarity with Israel amid Hamas attack | WATCH

The White House in the United States joined in expressing support for Israel. On the same Monday night, the White House was bathed in blue and white lights, symbolizing the nation's backing for Israel in the face of the attacks by Hamas.

Amid the ongoing clash between the Hamas militants and Israel, symbols of support and solidarity have emerged from various parts of the world. The iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, on Monday evening, illuminated the night sky with a vibrant blue glow as a gesture of France's solidarity with Israel.

The poignant moment was accompanied by the playing of Israel's national anthem, 'Hatikvah,' resonating through the Parisian air. In videos captured at the scene, people can be seen enthusiastically taking photos and videos of the illuminated tower.

'Hamas is savage; Hamas is ISIS...' Benjamin Netanyahu vows to 'finish' the war (WATCH)

Notably, the White House in the United States joined in expressing support for Israel. On the same Monday night, the White House was bathed in blue and white lights, symbolizing the nation's backing for Israel in the face of the attacks by Hamas.

Brett McGurk, the White House coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, shared images of the illuminated White House, emphasizing America's unwavering support. President Joe Biden echoed this sentiment, posting an image of the White House lit up and asserting, "Tonight, America says clearly to the Israeli people, to the world, and to terrorists everywhere that we stand with Israel. That will never change."

Israel-Palestine War: Family from Kerala recounts ordeal; seeks urgent medical help

This show of solidarity extended beyond the borders of the United States and France. Landmarks worldwide, such as the Empire State Building in New York City, the Sydney Opera House, London's 10 Downing Street, and the Brandenburg Gate in Germany, also displayed the colors of blue and white, signifying their support for Israel in its time of conflict.

Even digital advertising screens in Kyiv featured the Israeli flag for a half-hour on a Sunday, as reported by Kyiv Post. These expressions of support come against the backdrop of a deadly conflict that has claimed thousands of lives in recent days.

Israel escalated its airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, implementing a blockade that restricts the flow of essential supplies like food and fuel in response to a violent incursion by Hamas militants. Hamas, in turn, heightened the conflict by issuing threats against captured Israelis if attacks on civilians occurred without prior warnings.

The international community's visual displays of solidarity underscore the gravity of the situation and the global concern for peace in the region.

Driver shot and killed after crashing into Chinese consulate in San Francisco; WATCH dramatic viral video