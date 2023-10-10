Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Hamas is savage; Hamas is ISIS...' Benjamin Netanyahu vows to 'finish' the war (WATCH)

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will end the ongoing war though it isn't the country that started it. He said his country will exact a price that "will be remembered by Hamas and Israel’s other enemies for decades to come".

    First Published Oct 10, 2023

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday made it clear that his country will finish the war that was forced upon it by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas. 

    Making a strong video statement, Netanyahu said, 'Israel is at war. We didn’t want this war. It was forced upon us in the most brutal and savage way. But though Israel didn’t start this war, Israel will finish it.'

    “We didn’t want this war. It was forced upon us in the most brutal and savage way. Though Israel didn’t start this war, Israel will finish it,” the Prime Minister said, as the Israel-Hamas war that started on Saturday continues to escalate with the death toll crossing the 1600 mark on Tuesday.

    Emphasizing that Hamas will understand that they have "made a mistake of historic proportions" by attacking Israel, Netanyahu said, "Once, the Jewish people were stateless. Once, the Jewish people were defenseless. No longer. We will exact a price that will be remembered by them and Israel’s other enemies for decades to come."

    According to the Israeli Prime Minister, the "savage attacks perpetrated by Hamas against innocent Israelis are mindboggling."

    "Slaughtering families in their homes, slaughtering hundreds of young people at an outdoor festival, kidnapping dozens of women, children, and elderly people, including Holocaust survivors. Terrorists from Hamas have chained, burnt, and executed children," he said.

    "Hamas terrorists bound, burnt and executed children. They are savages. Hamas is ISIS. And just as the forces of civilization united to defeat ISIS, the forces of civilization must support Israel in defeating Hamas. I want to thank leaders across the world who are standing with Israel today. In fighting Hamas, Israel is not only fighting for its own people. It is fighting for every country that stands against barbarism. Israel will win this war, and when Israel wins, the entire civilized world wins," he concluded.

    The Hamas terrorists, who control the Gaza Strip, blasted tens of thousands of missiles and deployed soldiers across the border on Saturday morning in an unprecedented assault that was reminiscent of Israel's 1948 War of Independence.
     

