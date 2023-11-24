Dublin: Violence erupts after knife attack on children outside school (WATCH)

It is reportedly said that hundreds of protestors clashed with law enforcement, setting vehicles ablaze, looting shops, and vandalizing property. The city witnessed a double-decker bus set on fire near the Daniel O'Connell statue, alongside windows smashed at a nearby hotel and fast-food restaurant.

Violent clashes engulfed Dublin following a harrowing incident where a 5-year-old girl suffered severe injuries in a knife attack outside a school. The attack also led to hospitalization of a woman and two other young children, sparking outrage and unrest in the Irish capital.

It is reportedly said that hundreds of protestors clashed with law enforcement, setting vehicles ablaze, looting shops, and vandalizing property. The city witnessed a double-decker bus set on fire near the Daniel O'Connell statue, alongside windows smashed at a nearby hotel and fast-food restaurant. Incidents of looting, notably at a Footlocker store, added to the chaos.

The Dublin city center saw over 400 officers deployed, many in riot gear, to manage the escalating violence caused by what the police termed "a small group of thugs". The upheaval stemmed from a suspected stabbing in Parnell Square East, leaving a woman in her 30s and several children injured, with one sustaining severe wounds.

Rumors circulating on social platforms about the assailant's nationality added fuel to the tensions post-attack. The demonstrators displayed signs proclaiming "Irish Lives Matter" and waved flags, reflecting frustrations in a district housing a significant immigrant community.

Ireland's housing crisis and broader dissatisfaction have contributed to anti-immigration sentiments. Far-right figures have amplified anti-immigrant rhetoric, capitalizing on grievances, and sparking discussions on immigration policies amid a significant influx of Ukrainian refugees.