'We need our King, we need our Hindu kingdom': Thousands demand restoration of Nepal monarchy (WATCH)

In a significant turn of events in Nepal, tens of thousands of supporters of the country's former king took to the streets in the Kathmandu Valley on Thursday. Their primary demands include the restoration of the monarchy and the re-establishment of Nepal as a Hindu kingdom. This demonstration marked a major event, reminiscent of the People’s Movement in 2006, which ultimately led to the abolition of the monarchy on May 28, 2008, and the declaration of Nepal as a federal democratic republic by the constituent assembly.

The protest, led by businessman Durga Prasai, is the first of its scale since the historic events in 2006. The movement has raised concerns about a potential regime change with the objective of reinstating the monarchy and reverting Nepal to a Hindu kingdom. The 240-year-old monarchy was abolished more than 15 years ago following the People’s Movement, which led to a 19-day curfew.

Police authorities have voiced apprehensions that the campaign led by Durga Prasai poses a threat to the elected government and could lead to a destabilization of the current political order. The protesters, carrying the national flag and vociferously chanting slogans in support of former King Gyanendra Shah, gathered in Balkhu after the district administration in Kathmandu imposed a prohibitory order in key areas of the city.

The demonstrators expressed their demands with fervor, chanting, “We need our King, we need our Hindu Kingdom.” Tensions escalated when a clash erupted between members of the CPN-UML’s youth wing and supporters of Durga Prasai in Balkhu. To control the situation, security forces used batons and tear gas to disperse the protesters. The confrontation resulted in injuries on both sides, including two police officers.

The impact of the protest was not confined to the streets, as schools and colleges in Kathmandu experienced disruptions due to the demonstrations, affecting business activities and the movement of people. The National Human Rights Commission issued an appeal to the protesters, urging them to be sensitive and to respect the rights of others while organizing their demonstrations. The unfolding events underscore the complexity of the political landscape in Nepal, with potential implications for the current democratic framework established in the aftermath of the People’s Movement in 2006.