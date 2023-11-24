Before Gaza ceasefire, IDF destroyed Hamas tunnel under Shifa Hospital (WATCH)

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) reported the destruction of a terror tunnel beneath Shifa Hospital just before the Friday ceasefire. Forces, including Division 36 and special Yahalom forces, eradicated an underground tunnel network and tunnel shafts in the Shifa Hospital area

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) announced the destruction of a terror tunnel discovered beneath Shifa Hospital just before the initiation of Friday's ceasefire. Forces operating under the command of Division 36, with the involvement of special Yahalom forces, successfully eradicated an underground tunnel network and several tunnel shafts in the Shifa Hospital vicinity, as revealed by the IDF on social media platform X.

In its statement, the IDF emphasized the continuation of operations on land, in the air, and at sea to eliminate terrorist targets. The forces remained engaged in searching and scanning suspicious buildings, encountering terrorists in the process. The IDF underscored their success in destroying tunnel routes that had been identified in the preceding days.

To provide visual evidence of their actions, the IDF shared footage depicting recent strikes on tunnels and terrorist infrastructure.

Israeli forces and Hamas in Palestine initiated a four-day ceasefire on Friday morning amidst the ongoing conflict. The truce, starting at 7 am local time, encompasses a comprehensive ceasefire in both the north and south Gaza regions.

Qatar's Ministry spokesperson, Majed Al-Ansari, stated in Doha that aid is expected to enter Gaza during the ceasefire, and the first group of 13 Israeli women and children hostages would be released by 4 pm local time. Over the next four days, a total of 50 hostages are set to be released, and Palestinians will also be released from Israeli jails.

Hamas has announced that 200 trucks carrying aid, including fuel, will enter Gaza daily. Before the ceasefire, intense fighting occurred, with Israeli jets targeting over 300 locations, and troops engaging in battles around the Jabalia refugee camp in north Gaza. A Gaza City hospital reported significant damage from continuous bombing, operating without lights and filled with bedridden individuals, including children.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to continue the conflict beyond the truce, with the goal of dismantling Hamas's military capabilities, ending its 16-year rule in Gaza, and securing the release of 240 hostages held in the region.

Since Hamas initiated the war by entering Israeli towns on October 7 using motor gliders, boats, and trucks, a total of 14,500 individuals, including 13,300 Palestinians and 1,200 Israelis, have lost their lives. In response, Israel launched a comprehensive invasion of the Gaza Strip, imposing restrictions on the supply of fuel, electricity, and water in the region.