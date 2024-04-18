Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Dubai floods: Flight disruptions continue, school closures extended till April 19

    Dubai International Airport faced disruptions due to the adverse weather conditions. In an update shared on social media platform X, airport authorities announced limited operations, cautioning passengers about delays and disruptions.

    Dubai floods: Flight disruptions continue, school closures extended till April 19
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 9:48 AM IST

    The United Arab Emirates has witnessed an unprecedented rainfall, described as the heaviest downpour in its recorded history dating back to 1949, according to a statement from Dubai's media office. State-run news agency WAM labeled the event as a "historic weather event," attributing the widespread rainfall to various factors, including cloud seeding.

    The torrential rain wreaked havoc across the UAE, inundating homes and underground car parks in Dubai. Some areas experienced power outages, compounding the chaos for residents.

    'Biblical-level' flooding in Dubai: Dramatic videos of chaos, cars submerged & more go viral (WATCH)

    

    Terminal 1 resumed incoming flights for select airlines, advising travelers to verify their flight status before heading to the airport.

    In response to the flooding, government schools across the UAE will remain closed until April 19, ensuring safety and security for students and staff. The Emirates School Education Foundation extended the distance learning system for all government schools on April 18 and 19.

    Remote working arrangements for government employees have also been extended until April 19, except for essential roles requiring physical presence. The decision, based on directives from the Council of Ministers, aims to accommodate the challenging weather conditions affecting the country.

    Oman floods: Dramatic footage of those stranded being airlifted surfaces; 75 rescued so far (WATCH)

    Furthermore, Emirates Airlines extended the suspension of check-in services for departing passengers from Dubai until 9:00 am on April 18. Travelers were advised to refrain from arriving at the airport before the specified time, emphasizing the importance of confirming flight bookings before commuting to the airport premises.

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2024, 9:48 AM IST
