Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Biblical-level' flooding in Dubai: Dramatic videos of chaos, cars submerged & more go viral (WATCH)

    Witnesses described the Biblical levels of flooding as apocalyptic scenes in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as heavy rainfall, amounting to more than 4.7 inches before 4 pm, inundated the region. Roads surrounding the airport were submerged, giving the impression of luxury cars 'floating' through the flooded streets.

    Biblical level flooding in Dubai: Dramatic videos of chaos, cars submerged & more go viral (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 17, 2024, 9:38 AM IST

    Dubai is grappling with severe flooding as heavy rains swept across the United Arab Emirates, inundating streets and causing chaos in the city. Social media platforms were flooded with images and videos showing submerged vehicles and waterlogged roads, showcasing the extent of the deluge.

    Major shopping destinations like the Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates were not spared, experiencing flooding within their premises.

    Oman floods: Dramatic footage of those stranded being airlifted surfaces; 75 rescued so far (WATCH)

    Videos circulating on social media revealed ankle-deep water inside Dubai Metro stations, adding to the disruption caused by the heavy downpour. With the inclement weather persisting, authorities took precautionary measures by closing schools across the UAE, a decision expected to extend into the following day.

    In response, the Dubai government announced the continuation of remote work arrangements for federal government employees, excluding roles that necessitate physical presence.

    Kerala: Heavy rainfall in Dubai disrupt flight services from Kochi; check details

    Witnesses described the Biblical levels of flooding as apocalyptic scenes in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as heavy rainfall, amounting to more than 4.7 inches before 4 pm, inundated the region. Roads surrounding the airport were submerged, giving the impression of luxury cars 'floating' through the flooded streets.

    Kerala: Heavy rainfall in Dubai disrupt flight services from Kochi; check details

    Flydubai, a prominent airline in the region, announced the temporary suspension of all departing flights from Dubai until the following morning due to adverse weather conditions. Passengers were advised to check the status of their flights with the airline and allow for additional travel time to reach Dubai International Airport (DXB).

    DXB diverted incoming flights while maintaining departures, striving to minimize disruptions amid the challenging weather conditions. Travelers were urged to stay updated on flight statuses and plan their journeys accordingly.

    The impact of the floods reverberated globally, with Anand Mahindra, Chairman and CEO of Mahindra & Mahindra, sharing footage of the inundated streets of Dubai on social media.

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2024, 9:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Heavy rainfall in Dubai disrupt flight services from Kochi; check details rkn

    Kerala: Heavy rainfall in Dubai disrupt flight services from Kochi; check details

    Israel Embassy urges fact check after video of Indian vlogger's rejection at Israeli clubs goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Israel Embassy urges fact check after video of Indian vlogger's rejection at Israeli clubs goes viral (WATCH)

    Iran Israel tensions: New CCTV footage captures Iranian missiles falling in Israeli territory (WATCH) snt

    Iran-Israel tensions: New CCTV footage captures Iranian missiles falling in Israeli territory (WATCH)

    Despite economic woes, Pakistan pushes ahead with nuclear modernisation: US intelligence AJR

    Despite economic woes, Pakistan pushes ahead with nuclear modernisation: US intelligence

    Oman floods: Dramatic footage of those stranded being airlifted surfaces; 75 rescued so far (WATCH) AJR

    Oman floods: Dramatic footage of those stranded being airlifted surfaces; 75 rescued so far (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Beer sales surge in Bengaluru amid rising heat; check details vkp

    Karnataka: Beer sales surge in Bengaluru amid rising heat; check details

    Kerala: Police inspector accused in sexual assault case found hanging in Kochi rkn

    Kerala: Police inspector accused in sexual assault case found hanging in Kochi

    Karnataka: Vijayapura woman gets 100th rank in UPSC after 3 failed attempts, shares her journey vkp

    Karnataka: Vijayapura woman gets 100th rank in UPSC after 3 failed attempts, shares her journey

    A moment of unparalleled joy': PM Modi lauds historic Ram Navami celebration in Ayodhya AJR

    Ram Lalla Surya Tilak: PM Modi lauds Ram Navami celebration in Ayodhya as 'moment of unparalleled joy'

    Karnataka: IT raid on bizman Basavaraj Dattunavar's house, nets Rs 18 crore cash in Dharwad vkp

    Karnataka: IT raid on bizman Basavaraj Dattunavar's house, nets Rs 18 crore cash in Dharwad

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon