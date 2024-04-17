'Biblical-level' flooding in Dubai: Dramatic videos of chaos, cars submerged & more go viral (WATCH)

Witnesses described the Biblical levels of flooding as apocalyptic scenes in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as heavy rainfall, amounting to more than 4.7 inches before 4 pm, inundated the region. Roads surrounding the airport were submerged, giving the impression of luxury cars 'floating' through the flooded streets.

Dubai is grappling with severe flooding as heavy rains swept across the United Arab Emirates, inundating streets and causing chaos in the city. Social media platforms were flooded with images and videos showing submerged vehicles and waterlogged roads, showcasing the extent of the deluge.

Major shopping destinations like the Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates were not spared, experiencing flooding within their premises.

Oman floods: Dramatic footage of those stranded being airlifted surfaces; 75 rescued so far (WATCH)

Videos circulating on social media revealed ankle-deep water inside Dubai Metro stations, adding to the disruption caused by the heavy downpour. With the inclement weather persisting, authorities took precautionary measures by closing schools across the UAE, a decision expected to extend into the following day.

In response, the Dubai government announced the continuation of remote work arrangements for federal government employees, excluding roles that necessitate physical presence.

Kerala: Heavy rainfall in Dubai disrupt flight services from Kochi; check details

Witnesses described the Biblical levels of flooding as apocalyptic scenes in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as heavy rainfall, amounting to more than 4.7 inches before 4 pm, inundated the region. Roads surrounding the airport were submerged, giving the impression of luxury cars 'floating' through the flooded streets.

Kerala: Heavy rainfall in Dubai disrupt flight services from Kochi; check details

Flydubai, a prominent airline in the region, announced the temporary suspension of all departing flights from Dubai until the following morning due to adverse weather conditions. Passengers were advised to check the status of their flights with the airline and allow for additional travel time to reach Dubai International Airport (DXB).

DXB diverted incoming flights while maintaining departures, striving to minimize disruptions amid the challenging weather conditions. Travelers were urged to stay updated on flight statuses and plan their journeys accordingly.

The impact of the floods reverberated globally, with Anand Mahindra, Chairman and CEO of Mahindra & Mahindra, sharing footage of the inundated streets of Dubai on social media.