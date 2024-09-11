Donald Trump should not be telling a woman what to do with her body: Kamala Harris on abortion rights (WATCH)

In a heated debate that underscored the stark divide over abortion rights in the United States, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris took sharp aim at former President Donald Trump’s stance on the issue.

In a heated debate that underscored the stark divide over abortion rights in the United States, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris took sharp aim at former President Donald Trump’s stance on the issue. Harris, who has long championed reproductive rights, condemned Trump’s role in the overturning of Roe v. Wade and criticized the far-reaching impact of Trump-backed abortion bans now in effect across numerous states.

“Donald Trump should not be telling a woman what to do with her body,” Harris declared, making it clear that her campaign is committed to reinstating the federal protections of Roe v. Wade. The Supreme Court decision, which was overturned by the conservative majority appointed by Trump, has led to a series of abortion bans in over 20 states, a reality Harris described as a dangerous rollback of women’s rights.

Harris pointed specifically to the severity of these bans, highlighting that they not only criminalize medical care but impose life sentences on healthcare providers. "In over 20 states, there are Trump abortion bans which make it criminal for a doctor or nurse to provide healthcare," she said. "In one state, it provides prison for life. Trump abortion bans that make no exception, even for rape and incest."

Harris framed these restrictions as not only legally restrictive but as morally indefensible, particularly given their harsh implications for survivors of sexual violence. "A survivor of a crime of violation to their body does not have the right to make a decision about what happens to their body," Harris argued, calling such policies "immoral."

The Democratic nominee did not shy away from faith-based arguments during the debate, insisting that supporting abortion rights does not require abandoning religious beliefs. “One does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree the government and Donald Trump certainly should not be telling a woman what to do with her body,” she said, drawing a clear distinction between personal convictions and state-imposed restrictions.

Harris’s campaign has made clear that, if elected, she intends to sign legislation restoring Roe v. Wade, although she acknowledged that passing such a law would depend on Congressional approval.

Trump, meanwhile, stood by his support for the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. He emphasized his belief that abortion should be regulated at the state level, rejecting accusations that he would sign a national abortion ban. However, Harris warned that Trump’s “Project 2025” could open the door to such a ban in the future, signaling what she called a broader effort by the former president to impose federal restrictions on reproductive rights.

In his rebuttal, Trump sought to counter criticisms by clarifying his stance on reproductive technology, particularly in vitro fertilization (IVF). Trump emphasized that, contrary to Harris’s portrayal, he supports IVF, citing his efforts to push for legislation in Alabama to protect the procedure amid legal uncertainties surrounding the state’s abortion laws.

As the debate rages on, the clash over abortion rights is shaping up to be one of the defining issues of the upcoming election. With Harris pledging to restore Roe v. Wade and Trump advocating for state-level control over abortion regulations, voters will be confronted with two vastly different visions of the future of reproductive rights in America. The outcome of the election will determine which direction the country takes on this deeply divisive issue.

