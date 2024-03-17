Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Donald Trump says there will be 'bloodbath' if he's not elected, predicts end of US democracy

    Former US President Donald Trump has said American democracy would likely come to an end if he does not win November's presidential election. He also said it would be a "bloodbath" for the whole country if he did not get elected.
     

    First Published Mar 17, 2024, 9:29 AM IST

    Former US President Donald Trump stirred yet another controversy with his remarks when he vowed that the country will witness a bloodbath if he loses the Presidential elections this time. He went on to say that if this is not won, there wouldn't be another election in the US.

    The Republican leader was speaking at a rally in Ohio to seek support for his Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, whom Trump endorsed in December.  The controversial statement was made by the former president during a discussion about the potential for escalating trade tensions with China over car production.

    "If President Xi is listening, you're currently constructing enormous auto factories in Mexico, but you won't employ Americans and you won't sell the cars to us, no." Every single automobile will have a 100% tariff applied to it. Now, if I don't win, it's going to be a carnage for everyone," Trump was cited by NBC.

    “It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That will be the least of it. But they’re not going to sell those cars. They’re building massive factories. If this election isn’t won, I’m not sure that you’ll ever have another election in this country,” he added.

    "The date -- remember this, November 5 -- I believe it's going to be the most important date in the history of our country," the 77-year-old stated, restating often leveled accusations that his opponent, Joe Biden, is the "worst" president.

    In the 2024 presidential contest, Trump and Biden both secured enough delegates earlier this month to secure their party's nominations, almost guaranteeing a rematch and igniting one of the longest election campaigns in US history.

    Among the issues, Trump is campaigning on is sweeping reform of what he calls Biden's "horror show" immigration policies, despite successfully pressuring Republicans to block a bill in Congress that included the toughest border security measures in decades.

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2024, 9:29 AM IST
