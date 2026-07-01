Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi attended the 'Dilnawaz' Sufi dance event in Dhaka, highlighting the strong cultural bonds between India and Bangladesh. This was one of his first public events after assuming charge as India's envoy.

Trivedi Attends 'Dilnawaz' Sufi Ensemble

Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi on Wednesday attended a Sufi dance ensemble "Dilnawaz" by Shadhona. Addressing the audience at the occasion, HC conveyed his warm appreciation to all the artists and underlined the cultural bond that connected the people of the two neighbouring countries.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Written in Kolkata by Rahat Ara Begum and with music direction by renowned Indian musician Ratul Shankar Gosh, Dilnawaz exemplifies the vibrancy of the cultural exchange between India and Bangladesh.

New Envoy Assumes Charge

The event comes days after Trivedi formally assumed charge as India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh. On June 25, he presented his credentials to Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin at the Bangabhaban presidential palace in Dhaka. The President welcomed him and expressed hope that he would contribute to strengthening bilateral ties during his tenure.

The Centre has also accorded Trivedi a status equivalent to that of a Union Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence for ceremonial functions, as a measure personal to him without amending the existing order of precedence.

Trivedi arrived in Dhaka by road through the Petrapole-Benapole border on June 12 and succeeds Pranay Kumar Verma, who served as India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh for four years until May. His appointment was announced by the Ministry of External Affairs on April 27, and he received his Letters of Credence from President Droupadi Murmu on June 5 before taking charge.

A Veteran Politician

A veteran politician, Trivedi has served as Union Minister for Railways and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare in the Manmohan Singh-led government. He has represented West Bengal in both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2021 after leaving the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

(ANI)