'Didn't think about consequences of Kabul tea': Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari criticises PTI's Afghan policy

During his speech, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari referred to Faiz Hameed's visit to Kabul, stating, "we didn’t think [about the consequences] when we were having a cup of tea in Kabul."

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday addressed a rally in Ratodero, Larkana, where he voiced strong criticism against the Imran Khan-led PTI government's decisions regarding the situation in Afghanistan and its alleged concessions to the Taliban. Bilawal's remarks centered on the unexpected visit of then ISI chief Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed to Kabul in August 2021 during a crucial period marked by the Taliban's takeover. This move, according to Bilawal, had unforeseen consequences that the government had not considered.

Also read: Israel desperately seek skilled Indian workers in recruitment drive; offer over Rs 1.37 lakh monthly salary

During his speech, Bilawal referred to Faiz Hameed's visit to Kabul, stating, "we didn’t think [about the consequences] when we were having a cup of tea in Kabul." He criticised the government's decision to engage in peace talks with the Taliban and allow them to resettle in Pakistan, particularly in Karachi and the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Area (Fata). Bilawal labeled this move as disastrous for the country, accusing the government of inviting terrorists to live in key regions.

Bilawal's critique extended to the PTI government's peace talks with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its alleged leniency towards the group. “We invited the terrorists to live in Karachi and Fata [the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Area],” Bilawal said. The PPP chairman emphasized the growing menace of terrorism and vowed to confront and overcome the challenges facing the country.

Addressing the upcoming elections scheduled for February 8, Bilawal highlighted the narrowing political landscape, noting that "Only two parties are left now." He urged the audience to choose between the PPP and the PML-N, presenting the election as a critical decision for voters. Bilawal questioned whether the public wanted to continue with the status quo or embrace "new thinking."

Also read: Explained: Xi Jinping moves toward combat-ready military reforms; Is the groundwork being laid for World War 3

Bilawal specifically critiqued PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, questioning the voters' choice to entrust the country's fate to someone who had served as prime minister three times but allegedly failed to bring significant change. He challenged the audience to decide if they preferred a party that included everyone in the nation's progress, contrasting the PPP's commitment to the interests of the poor with what he portrayed as Nawaz Sharif's more self-serving motivations.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari concluded, "I'm only contesting the polls so that I save you, the public, and the future of Pakistan from those people."