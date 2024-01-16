Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Israel desperately seek skilled Indian workers in recruitment drive; offer over Rs 1.37 lakh monthly salary

    Israel's recruitment drive is drawing interest from over 10,000 candidates eager to fill roles such as bar bender, mason, tiler, and stuttering carpenter, offering a monthly salary of Rs 1.37 lakh along with additional benefits like medical insurance, food, accommodation, and a bonus of Rs 16,515 per month.

    Israel desperately seek skilled Indian workers in recruitment drive; offer over Rs 1.37 lakh monthly salary snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 16, 2024, 2:42 PM IST

    A 15-member Israeli team has landed in India with the aim of recruiting construction workers from various states, marking a significant development in the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas conflict, which has entered its 100th day. The recruitment drive, currently underway in Haryana from January 16 to 20, is drawing interest from over 10,000 candidates eager to fill roles such as bar bender, mason, tiler, and stuttering carpenter, offering a monthly salary of Rs 1.37 lakh along with additional benefits like medical insurance, food, accommodation, and a bonus of Rs 16,515 per month.

    The need for foreign workers arises from the revocation of work permits for a substantial number of Palestinians following the prolonged conflict. Israel's construction industry is actively seeking individuals from India and other countries to fill the resulting vacancies. The recruitment process is being conducted in accordance with an agreement between the governments of Israel and India, outlined in the implementation protocol signed between the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, and the Population, Immigration, and Border Authority (PIBA) of Israel on November 3, 2023.

    As per the implementation protocol, upon their arrival, workers will be provided with private medical insurance. The terms of the contract, including the visa and work permit, are set for a minimum of one year, extendable to a maximum of 63 months. PIBA has assured that no Indian worker will be placed in areas near or within conflict zones. The jobs offered will be in compliance with Israeli laws, regulations, and procedures.

    Also read: Trade deficit down by 14 percent for Israel in 2023, country's exports and imports fall; all you need to know

    Indian workers migrating abroad, including those participating in this recruitment drive, are eligible for insurance coverage under the Pravasi Bhartiya Bima Yojana (PBBY), a global insurance scheme applicable irrespective of the employer and location. This program facilitates online renewal and simplifies the certification process for accidental death or permanent disability.

    The upcoming round of recruitment, organized by the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government, is scheduled from January 23 to 31. Additionally, reports suggest that the Uttarakhand government is also contemplating sending workers to meet the demand arising from Israel's construction industry.

    This collaboration between India and Israel highlights the global dynamics of the labor market and the efforts made by both nations to address employment needs in the aftermath of geopolitical events.

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2024, 2:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan , ministers to hold protest against Centre's neglect in Delhi on Feb 8 anr

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers to hold protest against Centre's neglect in Delhi on Feb 8

    PM Modi Veerbhadra Temple visit; he will listen to verses from Ranganatha Ramayan

    PM Modi to visit Veerbhadra Temple; listen to verses from Ranganatha Ramayan

    Kerala: Over 20000 people lost Rs 201 crore in online frauds in 2023, says police anr

    Kerala: Over 20000 people lost Rs 201 crore in online frauds in 2023, says police

    Excavations in PM Modi's native village Vadnagar reveal India's oldest living city, challenge Dark Age notion

    Excavations in PM Modi's native village Vadnagar reveal India’s oldest living city, challenge Dark Age notion

    BREAKING Show cause notice issued to IndiGo Mumbai Airport over passengers eating food on tarmac gcw

    Show cause notice issued to IndiGo, Mumbai Airport over passengers eating food on tarmac

    Recent Stories

    7 Pakistani TV shows to watch in 2024 RBA

    7 Pakistani TV shows to watch in 2024

    'Maharani' 3 teaser: Huma Qureshi returns as 'graduated' Rani Bharti, promises for riveting season RKK

    'Maharani' 3 teaser: Huma Qureshi returns as 'graduated' Rani Bharti, promises for riveting season

    You can now use Google Maps while youre driving through tunnels Here is how gcw

    You can now use Google Maps while you're driving through tunnels; Here's how

    football 'Bring him back': Chelsea fans go berserk after AS Roma sack manager Jose Mourinho; spark meme fest snt

    'Bring him back': Chelsea fans go berserk after AS Roma sack manager Jose Mourinho; spark meme fest

    Tennis Sumit Nagal's Journey: 8 moments that define his Tennis career osf

    Sumit Nagal's journey: 8 career-defining moments of Indian ace

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon