    Explained: Xi Jinping moves toward combat-ready military reforms; Is the groundwork being laid for World War 3

    China's Xi Jinping wants his military to become further skilled and combat-ready as the authoritative leader prepares the stage for World War 3 with its aggressive posturing against Taiwan, Japan, and India.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 16, 2024, 4:22 PM IST

    Chinese President Xi Jinping shocked his seven-man politburo committee when he fired nine senior officers in the military two weeks ago. The President decided by himself without consulting any leader which shows the dictatorial landscape in the mainstream politics in Beijing. Xi wants to bring further military reforms for combat readiness.

    The nine sacked military officers rejected or protested against Xi Jinping's obsession with war especially regarding Taiwan. CCP's chairman was also angry when Chinese Air Force General Liu Yazhou advised Xi against invading Taiwan in February 2022. As a result of the advice, Liu Yazhou was quickly handed a death sentence under Treason. However, the death sentence was later suspended as Xi Jing was talked through such a harsh decision.

    With China having conflicts with its multiple neighbors including India, Japan, Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Indonesia; Xi Jinping is focused on promoting military officers to senior leaders who are combat-ready and willing to engage in war when directed by Beijing. Xi Jinping is trying to push further military reforms which involves increased spending on defense as well as skilled military soldiers.
    The authoritarian leader raked up the Taiwan issue again in his New Year's address as the state was heading into its general elections.

    The Chinese supreme leader suffered a setback with the DDP coming back to power in Taipei. A frustrated Xi could launch an attack on Taiwan as early as this year as almost all the domestic issues are going against him. The economic collapse has been an eye-opener for Beijing as foreign investors have exited the market causing huge losses in the stock market of China.

    Xi Jinping has signaled a turbulent time in the geo-political arena with the new military reforms and his obsession with combat preparedness. An attack on Taiwan, Japan, or even India can initiate a chain of reactions from other countries leading to World War 3. 

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2024, 4:59 PM IST
