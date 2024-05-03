Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Dartmouth professor banned from campus after anti-Gaza war protest arrest (WATCH)

    Orleck's arrest, that is making rounds on social media, showed a violent encounter with law enforcement, culminating in her being handcuffed after a heated exchange. She claimed innocence, asserting that she was merely standing alongside fellow faculty members in an attempt to shield students.

    First Published May 3, 2024, 2:10 PM IST

    A Jewish professor at Dartmouth College in the US, Annelise Orleck, who was forcefully arrested during an anti-Gaza war protest, revealed that she has been banned from the university's campus. Dartmouth cited court officials for the ban and said its intention to rectify any mistakes made in the process.

    UCLA camp chaos: California police clash with anti-Israel protesters, dismantle protest camps (WATCH)

    Expressing her dismay, she recounted the brutality of the police actions and her subsequent ban from campus.

    The incident unfolded amidst a broader crackdown on encampments by several US colleges and universities, with Dartmouth's response resulting in the arrest of as many as 90 protesters. The decision to establish an encampment at Dartmouth followed similar actions at other institutions, notably Columbia University.

    At Dartmouth, tensions escalated rapidly, with riot police dispersing the encampment shortly after its establishment. Orleck's arrest occurred amid this confrontation, highlighting the intensity of the situation, which lasted for several hours.

    There has to be right balance between freedom of expression and public order: India on US campus protests

    Dartmouth's handling of the protest contrasts with its usual public image, raising eyebrows within the Ivy League community. While other prestigious universities, including Columbia and Harvard, have faced their share of turmoil over responses to the Israel-Hamas conflict, Dartmouth's approach to the protest drew particular attention given its typically reserved demeanor.

