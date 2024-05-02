Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    There has to be right balance between freedom of expression and public order: India on US campus protests

    Protests against Israeli military actions in Gaza have persisted at top universities across the United States, prompting Indian officials to underscore the need for a delicate balance between freedom of expression, societal responsibility, and public safety in any democracy. 

    Protests against Israeli military actions in Gaza have persisted at top universities across the United States, prompting Indian officials to underscore the need for a delicate balance between freedom of expression, societal responsibility, and public safety in any democracy. In attempts to subdue the demonstrations, US authorities have apprehended hundreds of protesting students.

    "We have seen reports on the matter and have been following related events. In every democracy, there has to be the right balance between freedom of expression, sense of responsibility and public safety and order," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

    Also read: UCLA camp chaos: California police clash with anti-Israel protesters, dismantle protest camps (WATCH)

    "Democracies in particular should display this understanding in regard to other fellow democracies. Afterall, we are all judged by what we do at home and not what we say abroad," he said replying to a question.

    Jaiswal stated that neither the Indian embassy in Washington nor any Indian consulate in the US has received requests for assistance from Indian students or their families regarding disciplinary actions resulting from their participation in university protests.

    "We expect all our citizens at home and abroad to respect local laws and regulations," he said.

    Earlier today, a significant police presence descended upon the University of California, Los Angeles, becoming the latest focal point in a series of protests across US campuses regarding Israel's actions against Hamas in Gaza.

    Donned in riot gear, law enforcement forcefully dismantled protest barricades and cleared tents from the encampment, signaling a new height in campus tensions. This clash has persisted for weeks, with authorities balancing the freedom to protest against fears of violence and hate speech.

    Students, facing off against the police, adorned themselves with white helmets and linked arms, creating a barrier of resistance as officers apprehended demonstrators.

    Also read: 'Jewish women too ugly to be raped': Elderly anti-Israel protester's shocker caught on camera (WATCH)

    In an effort to scatter the crowds surrounding the encampment, law enforcement deployed flashbangs, amid chants of "Release them!" reverberating alongside the hum of hovering helicopters.

    In recent days, students at numerous schools across the United States have rallied or established tent encampments, advocating for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and urging schools to divest from companies that support the Israeli government. However, many of these demonstrations have resulted in schools calling in police to suppress the protests.

