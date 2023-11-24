Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    China relaxes visa requirements, offers visa-free entry for citizens of France, Germany, Italy from December

    Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday announced that it will allow visa-free travel for citizens from six nations from this December. The move is set to bolster the tourism sector in China which has seen gradual decline since the onset of COVID-19.

    China relaxes visa requirements, offers visa-free entry for citizens of France, Germany, Italy from December avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 5:14 PM IST

    China has begun experimenting with visa-free travel policy in order to revive its tourism sector which has suffered since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Asian powerhouse nation imposed strict visa restrictions on all countries in March 2020 and has since been on a similar path to curb international passengers inflow into its country. 

    However, China began opening up in March and has been since relaxing visa requirements for International travelers. Restoration of flights from different prior restricted routes was the first step it took in March this year signaling a change in its tourism policy. In early November, China began transit-free visa services to 54 nations.

    Also Read: 'Prepared for any kind of...' India closely monitoring H9N2 outbreak, respiratory illness in China

    The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday revealed that it will allow international travelers from six countries without any visa requirements for up to 15 days from 1st December 2023 to 30th November 2024. These nations include France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia. The move is set to bolster the people-to-people ties with a view on business ties as well.

    The move has also been welcomed by France and Germany who have released statements reacting to the development. Germany's ambassador to China, Patricia Flor said, “This decision will facilitate travel to China for many German citizens to an unprecedented extent. We hope that the Chinese government will implement the measures announced today for all EU member states.”

    French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said, “An excellent new announcement on the occasion of my visit from my counterpart Wang Yi!”. China's global image has taken a hit, especially in the Western nations due to COVID-19, Taiwan, trade issues, and its human rights record. Beijing now wants to soften its image among its adversaries to portray itself as a responsible global power. 

    Also Read: North Korea's spy satellite launch celebration: Kim Jong Un's daughter, scientists don matching t-shirts

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 5:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Blade Runner Oscar Pistorius granted parole 10 years after killing girlfriend; release set for January snt

    'Blade Runner' Oscar Pistorius granted parole 10 years after killing girlfriend; release set for January

    North Korea's spy satellite launch celebration: Kim Jong Un's daughter, scientists don matching t-shirts snt

    North Korea's spy satellite launch celebration: Kim Jong Un's daughter, scientists don matching t-shirts

    Dublin Violence erupts after knife attack on children outside school (WATCH) AJR

    Dublin: Violence erupts after knife attack on children outside school (WATCH)

    We need our King, we need our Hindu kingdom Thousands demand restoration of Nepal monarchy (WATCH) snt

    'We need our King, we need our Hindu kingdom': Thousands demand restoration of Nepal monarchy (WATCH)

    Before Gaza ceasefire, IDF destroyed Hamas tunnel under Shifa Hospital

    Before Gaza ceasefire, IDF destroyed Hamas tunnel under Shifa Hospital (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Trisha Krishnan cites a famous quote in response to Mansoor Ali Khan's apology; read details SHG

    Trisha Krishnan cites a famous quote in response to Mansoor Ali Khan's apology; read details

    Blade Runner Oscar Pistorius granted parole 10 years after killing girlfriend; release set for January snt

    'Blade Runner' Oscar Pistorius granted parole 10 years after killing girlfriend; release set for January

    Kerala: Petrol bombs hurled at hotel in Thrissur; probe on rkn

    Kerala: Petrol bombs hurled at hotel in Thrissur; 7 arrested

    Kerala: Thousands flock to Punarjani cave for 'noozhal' ritual on Guruvayur Ekadashi anr

    Kerala: Thousands flock to Punarjani cave for 'noozhal' ritual on Guruvayur Ekadashi

    Oppo Pad Air 2 with 11 4 inch display 8000mAh battery launched in China Check details gcw

    Oppo Pad Air 2 with 11.4-inch display, 8,000mAh battery launched in China; Check details

    Recent Videos

    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon