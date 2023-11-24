Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Prepared for any kind of...' India closely monitoring H9N2 outbreak, respiratory illness in China

    Union Health Ministry on Friday said it is closely monitoring the reported outbreak of H9N2 cases and clusters of respiratory illness in children in northern China. “There is a low risk to India from both the avian influenza cases reported from China as well as the clusters of respiratory illness," it added.

    India closely monitoring H9N2 outbreak respiratory illness in China gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

    Amid the increase in the incidence of respiratory diseases in China, the Union Health Ministry on Friday said it is closely monitoring the reported outbreak of H9N2 cases and clusters of respiratory illness in children in northern China. The statement further said, "There is low risk to India from both the avian influenza case reported from China as well as the clusters of respiratory illness. India is prepared for any kind of exigency that may emerge from the current situation."

    "India is embarking on a One Health approach to adopt a holistic and integrated roadmap towards addressing such public health issues. There has also been a significant strengthening of health infrastructure especially since the COVID pandemic,” said the health ministry in a statement.

    The World Health Organization's (WHO) "overall risk assessment indicates a low probability of human to human spread and low case fatality rate among human cases of H9N2 reported to WHO so far," the health ministry stated in a statement.

    Also Read | Cash-for-query case: Fresh allegations emerge involving TMC MP Mahua Moitra; know details

    The Directorate General of Health Services chaired a meeting to discuss preparedness against human cases of Avian Influenza in the country after a human case of H9N2 was reported to the World Health Organisation from China last month.

    The ministry also stressed upon the need for strengthening surveillance among human, animal husbandry and wild life sectors and improving coordination.

    China is facing another possible health emergency after Covid-19 -- a mysterious pneumonia outbreak has swept through schools and resulted in hospitals being overwhelmed with sick children. This has caused concern among global health experts. The epicentres of this outbreak are Beijing and Liaoning province, where pediatric hospitals are facing an overwhelming number of sick children. 

    Also Read | On Deepfake issue, Centre gives 7 days to social media platforms to comply with IT rules

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 3:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: 2 cops suspended for refusal to shift injured youths to hospital rkn

    Kerala: 2 cops suspended for refusal to shift injured youths to hospital

    Kerala HC issues interim order barring school children's participation in Nava Kerala Sadas anr

    Kerala HC issues interim order barring school children's participation in Nava Kerala Sadas

    'Motherly Love': Kerala woman cop breastfeeds child of ailing Patna native in Kochi [WATCH] anr

    'Motherly Love': Kerala woman cop breastfeeds child of ailing Patna native in Kochi [WATCH]

    Special Offer: Kochi metro to provide 50 per cent discount on ticket fare during ISL; Read rkn

    Special Offer: Kochi metro to provide 50 per cent discount on ticket fare during ISL; Read

    Cash-for-query case: Fresh allegations emerge involving TMC MP Mahua Moitra; know details AJR

    Cash-for-query case: Fresh allegations emerge involving TMC MP Mahua Moitra; know details

    Recent Stories

    GQ Men of the year 2023: Karan Johar at his fashionable best ATG

    GQ Men of the year 2023: Karan Johar at his fashionable best

    Kerala: 2 cops suspended for refusal to shift injured youths to hospital rkn

    Kerala: 2 cops suspended for refusal to shift injured youths to hospital

    Make the Bull Run Count With GameStop Memes, Fantom and Cardano

    Make the Bull Run Count With GameStop Memes, Fantom and Cardano

    Chicken to Paratha: 7 healthy dishes to make with spring onions SHG

    Chicken to Paratha: 7 healthy dishes to make with spring onions

    Kerala HC issues interim order barring school children's participation in Nava Kerala Sadas anr

    Kerala HC issues interim order barring school children's participation in Nava Kerala Sadas

    Recent Videos

    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon