North Korea's spy satellite launch celebration: Kim Jong Un's daughter, scientists don matching t-shirts

North Korea celebrates the deployment of a new spy satellite with televised displays, banquets, and a unique twist—T-shirts bearing the National Aerospace Technology Administration logo, worn even by Kim Jong Un's daughter.

North Korea marked the deployment of its new spy satellite with extensive coverage on state television, featuring celebratory displays and a banquet attended by rocket scientists. Notably, the event introduced a new element - T-shirts bearing the logo of the National Aerospace Technology Administration (NATA), donned by scores of technicians and even by Kim Jong Un's daughter, believed to be around 10 years old.

The broadcasted images showcased the room full of individuals wearing the white, blue, and red NATA T-shirts, offering a unique visual element to the usual propaganda-driven festivities. Kim Jong Un, however, opted for a black jacket instead of the distinctive T-shirt. This development represents a departure from traditional displays, introducing a more casual and inclusive element into the state's propaganda apparatus.

Kim Jong Un's leadership style has incorporated a focus on celebrating young scientists involved in the country's nuclear, missile, and space programs. This shift underscores the importance of the next generation in sustaining the regime's technological advancements and its reliance on nuclear capabilities for survival.

In addition to the customary appearances alongside senior cadres, military officials, and soldiers, Kim has taken the unconventional step of involving his daughter in missile tests. This not only emphasizes the continuity of the family dynasty that has ruled North Korea since the Cold War but also signals the intention to pass on the legacy of prioritizing nuclear weapons for the regime's endurance.

Also read: 'We need our King, we need our Hindu kingdom': Thousands demand restoration of Nepal monarchy (WATCH)