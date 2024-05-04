Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Canada police arrests three Indians in killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar; Report

    Three Indian nationals residing in Canada as non-permanent residents have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to murder in the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia.

    Canada police arrests three Indians suspects in killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar; Report anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 4, 2024, 8:28 AM IST

    Ottawa: Canadian police have apprehended three Indian nationals suspected of being part of an alleged hit squad assigned by the Indian government to assassinate Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey last year. This development comes after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's accusations in September last year, suggesting the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar's killing, which significantly strained relations between India and Canada.

    India has rejected Trudeau's accusations as "absurd" and "motivated." Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Assistant Commissioner David Teboul confirmed the arrest and charging of three individuals in the killing of activist Nijjar.

    According to court documents, Karanpreet Singh (28), Kamalpreet Singh (22), and Karan Brar (22) have been charged with first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to murder in Nijjar's death. The three men, who were arrested on Friday, were residing in the city of Edmonton, Alberta. They are scheduled to be transported on Monday to British Columbia to face the charges. The indictments state that the conspiracy was planned in both Surrey and Edmonton between May 1 and June 18.

    Video of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing in Canada emerges (WATCH)

    The arrests come nearly a year after the activist was killed in the parking lot of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara on the evening of June 18 in the city of Surrey, British Columbia. Investigators previously described the incident as a carefully orchestrated operation, with two assailants firing approximately 50 bullets at Nijjar before fleeing the area in a grey car.

    During the press conference, Superintendent Mandeep Mooker, who leads the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, stated that the suspects, identified as Karan Brar, Karanpreet Singh, and Kamalpreet Singh, all men in their 20s, were not previously known to the police before the investigation into Nijjar's death. The three individuals were apprehended on Friday (May 03) in Edmonton.

    Mooker revealed that all three suspects are Indian nationals and have been residing in Canada as non-permanent residents for the past three to five years. He acknowledged that coordination with India has been challenging in recent years. Mooker emphasized that the investigation has relied on the support of the Sikh community.

    "We would not be at this point without the bravery and courage of the Sikh community coming forward with information for this investigation," he said, adding that he believes they will continue to come forward for any future investigations, according to the report.

    India has refuted any direct involvement in the killing of Nijjar and indicated that "rogue" operatives may have been behind a separate attempted assassination of a prominent Sikh figure in the United States. The fallout from Nijjar's murder has strained relations between Canada and India, revealing what officials describe as a transnational campaign of violence by India, aimed at targeting dissidents abroad. On Friday, the Indian high commissioner, Sanjay Kumar Verma, declined to comment on the arrests, stating that they are an "internal" matter for Canada.
     

    Last Updated May 4, 2024, 8:32 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Iran releases crew of seized ship MSC ARIES, including 16 Indians, on humanitarian grounds AJR

    Iran releases crew of seized ship MSC ARIES, including 16 Indians, on humanitarian grounds

    Elon Musk's Tesla sues Indian battery maker 'Tesla Power' for using its brand name; check details AJR

    Elon Musk's Tesla sues Indian battery maker 'Tesla Power' for using its brand name; check details

    After US campuses, now several pro-Palestine and pro-Israel face off at Australian university (WATCH) snt

    After US campuses, now several pro-Palestine and pro-Israel face off at Australian university (WATCH)

    5 skeletons missing their hand and feet found under Hitler's military headquarters in Poland (WATCH) snt

    Gruesome discovery: 5 skeletons missing their hand, feet found under Hitler's military HQ in Poland (WATCH)

    Caught on camera: Pakistani journalist killed, 7 others injured in bomb blast in Balochistan province (WATCH) snt

    Caught on camera: Pakistani journalist killed, 7 others injured in bomb blast in Balochistan province (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Avocado Toast to Fresh Fruit-7 perfect breakfast for summers RBA AEI

    Avocado Toast to Fresh Fruit-7 perfect breakfast for summers

    Varsham to Ghilli: 8 must watch movies of Trisha Krishnan ATG

    Varsham to Ghilli: 8 must watch movies of Trisha Krishnan

    Iran releases crew of seized ship MSC ARIES, including 16 Indians, on humanitarian grounds AJR

    Iran releases crew of seized ship MSC ARIES, including 16 Indians, on humanitarian grounds

    Elon Musk's Tesla sues Indian battery maker 'Tesla Power' for using its brand name; check details AJR

    Elon Musk's Tesla sues Indian battery maker 'Tesla Power' for using its brand name; check details

    cricket IPL 2024: Sunil Gavaskar hails star's reliability despite missed catch against SRH osf

    IPL 2024: Sunil Gavaskar hails this star's reliability despite missed catch against SRH

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon