Video of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing in Canada emerges (WATCH)

Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was fatally shot outside a gurudwara in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2023. The footage, obtained by CBC News from 'The Fifth Estate', shows Nijjar being ambushed by assailants as he leaves the gurudwara parking lot.

Nine months after the Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in Canada, video footage of the incident has surfaced of the shootout. Designated as a terrorist by India in 2020, Nijjar was fatally shot outside a gurudwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on the evening of June 18, 2023.

The video footage was obtained by CBC News from 'The Fifth Estate', a Canadian investigative documentary series aired on the CBC network. CBC News confirmed that the footage has been authenticated by multiple sources.

According to the report, the footage depicts Nijjar leaving the gurudwara parking lot in his grey Dodge Ram pickup truck, with a white Sedan traveling on the adjacent road. As Nijjar approaches the exit, the Sedan blocks his truck, and two assailants emerge from the vehicle, shooting Nijjar before fleeing in a silver Toyota Camry.

Eyewitnesses, who were playing football nearby, recounted their experience of the incident. Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, one of the witnesses, described seeing two men running and attempting to chase them while his friend, Malkit Singh, tended to Nijjar's injuries.

Malkit Singh pursued the assailants until they escaped in the Toyota Camry, noting the presence of three others in the car. He recalled the smell of gun smoke in the air.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has yet to name any suspects or make arrests in connection with Nijjar's killing.

The killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar ignited a diplomatic dispute between India and Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged Indian government involvement in the incident, a claim India vehemently denied as "absurd and motivated".