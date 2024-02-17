Pakistan election body refutes sensationalist poll rigging claim by top Rawalpindi bureaucrat

In a surprising turn, a government official in Pakistan confessed to wrongdoing during the general elections. He resigned from his position and made groundbreaking accusations against top constitutional posts in Pakistan. However, Pakistan election body has refuted the claims made by Liaquat Ali Chattha.

Allegations against Pakistan’s election body and judiciary have flown high after videos of ballot stuffing went viral during the election day. The South Asian nation has since then marred into an unprecedented political crisis. A Bureaucrat has come out in the public and admitted wrongdoing during the polls.

Former Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha accepted allegations that the general elections were manipulated and declared his resignation. The Bureaucrat also accused the chief election commissioner and the Pakistan chief justice of playing their role in the election results manipulation.

He said, “I am taking responsibility for all this wrongdoing and telling you that the chief election commissioner and the chief justice are also completely involved in this. I should be punished for the injustice I have done and others who were involved in this injustice should also be punished. It is my request to the entire bureaucracy to not do anything wrong for all these politicians."

The Election Commission of Pakistan in the wake of the developments has strongly denied the accusations made by Liaquat Ali Chattha. Some others also accused Liaquat Ali Chattha of tendering his resignation just before his retirement in March to kick-start his political career.

The ECP in a statement said, “The Election Commission of Pakistan strongly rejects the allegations leveled by the Commissioner Rawalpindi on the chief election commissioner or the election commission and no official of the election commission never issued any instructions regarding changing the election results to the Commissioner Rawalpindi.

Neither is the commissioner of any division ever appointed as a DRO, RO, or presiding officer nor do they ever play a direct role in the conduct of elections.” Pakistan is currently going through a turbulent period due to political instability. Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are locked in coalition government talks.