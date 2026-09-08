Practical digital tech cooperation between BRICS nations is yielding results in logistics and e-commerce, states Dmitry Taburov. He adds that combining expertise and simplifying market entry will help scale solutions and boost technological sovereignty.

Practical cooperation between BRICS countries in digital technologies is already delivering tangible results. The strongest areas are logistics, e-commerce, digital payments, and warehouse and manufacturing automation. This was stated by Dmitry Taburov, CEO of MEFERI Russia, in an exclusive interview with TV BRICS.

The Synergy of BRICS Expertise

“BRICS's strength is, of course, the combination of different areas of expertise. Some countries have a strong manufacturing base. Others excel in software, integration and applied solutions. Cooperation helps bring this expertise together and adapt technologies more quickly to the specific needs of individual markets,” he added.

According to TV BRICS, Taburov noted that a technological product is increasingly being developed in one country, while localisation, integration and customisation to meet business needs take place in another. Such cooperation transforms an individual development into a ready-made solution for a shop, warehouse or enterprise.

Call for Simplified Cooperation Mechanisms

“The Summit can give impetus to practical cooperation between BRICS countries. Businesses need concrete mechanisms: closer alignment of standards, joint testing, pilot projects, and contacts between developers, manufacturers and customers. Entering a new market is not just about supplying equipment. A local partner is needed. Software needs to be adapted, specialists trained, and service support provided. If these stages become simpler and more straightforward, companies will be able to scale their solutions more quickly across BRICS countries,” Taburov added according to TV BRICS.

The speaker believed that simplifying these stages will enable companies to scale their solutions more quickly across the group.

At the same time, this approach strengthens technological sovereignty: states develop their own capabilities and expertise while retaining access to the experience and technologies of their partners. (ANI)