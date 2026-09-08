Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has arrived in Abu Dhabi, UAE, leading a high-level delegation for an investment outreach. The visit aims to deepen economic ties and build partnerships across various sectors like manufacturing and energy.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday arrived in Abu Dhabi, marking the beginning of Odisha’s high-level investment outreach in the United Arab Emirates.

According to an official release, the visit, with the principal engagement programme from September 9 to 11 and return to India on September 12, is aimed at deepening Odisha’s economic engagement with the UAE and building partnerships across investment, manufacturing, infrastructure, energy and emerging industries.

The Chief Minister is leading a high-level delegation comprising Minister of Industries Sampad Chandra Swain, Chief Secretary Anu Garg and senior officials of the Industries Department and IPICOL. The delegation was received in Abu Dhabi by Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Hemant Sharma, along with UAE-based officials and representatives. The delegation was also welcomed by representatives of the Embassy of India in the UAE.

Fostering Odisha-UAE Relations

Following his arrival, the Chief Minister reviewed preparations for the high-level business and investor engagements scheduled during the Abu Dhabi leg of the visit. He took stock of the arrangements for the upcoming interactions with UAE-based investors, institutions and business leaders, with emphasis on ensuring focused and outcome-oriented engagements.

During the day, the Chief Minister also met the Ambassador of India to the UAE and discussed the deepening of India-UAE relations and the growing opportunities for stronger economic and people-to-people linkages between the two countries, as per the release. The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of ensuring continued support, facilitation and ease of living for Odias working and residing in the region, while recognising their contribution as an important bridge between Odisha and the UAE.

Building Strategic Partnerships

The Abu Dhabi programme will bring the Odisha delegation into direct engagement with leading UAE institutions, investors and business groups. The engagements are designed to move beyond investment outreach towards identifying specific opportunities for partnerships, technology collaboration and long-term industrial participation in Odisha.

The UAE outreach comes at a significant phase in Odisha’s industrial transformation. During the visit, the Chief Minister will highlight Odisha’s combination of natural resources, industrial infrastructure, ports, competitive power availability, skilled manpower and access to the large Indian and international markets.

CM's Vision for Growth

Speaking ahead of the upcoming investor engagements, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, as per the release, “Odisha has entered a new phase of industrial growth, and our engagement with the UAE is an important part of this journey. We are coming here not only to invite investment, but to build long-term partnerships based on trust, technology, value creation and employment. The UAE is an important global economic partner, and we look forward to strengthening the Odisha-UAE relationship through concrete investment and industrial opportunities.”

He further emphasised that the State Government’s focus is on converting investment interest into projects on the ground, creating employment and strengthening Odisha’s position as a competitive destination for global businesses.

High-Level Engagements Scheduled

The first full day of Odisha’s UAE investment outreach will begin tomorrow in Abu Dhabi with a series of high-level engagements involving UAE institutions, investors and business leaders, it said.

The programme on September 9 will include interactions with International Holding Company (IHC) and its business verticals, the Indian Business and Professional Group (IBPG), the UAE Minister of Investment and senior investment stakeholders, followed by a focused petrochemicals and chemicals sector engagement.

These meetings will provide a platform to discuss specific investment opportunities, industrial partnerships, technology collaboration, and avenues for strengthening Odisha-UAE economic ties. This outreach marks a key step in the Government of Odisha's effort to build a sustained economic partnership with the UAE and the wider MENA region, translating investor interest into concrete outcomes for industrial growth, employment generation, and long-term economic value for the State. With high-level business and institutional engagements scheduled from September 9, Odisha will look to deepen partnerships and explore fresh opportunities for investment, technology, trade, and industrial collaboration with the UAE, it added.. (ANI)