Western Province Governor Hanif Yusoof described Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit as a boost to India-Lanka ties, citing shared culture and security interests. Singh assured Sri Lanka of India's unwavering support during any crisis.

India and Sri Lanka are not only geographically close but are also bound by shared culture and faith, Western Province Governor Hanif Yusoof said on Tuesday, describing Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Sri Lanka as a significant boost to bilateral ties.

Speaking to ANI, Yusoof said the visit demonstrated the mutual respect between the two countries and would provide further momentum to strengthening their shared security interests.

Governor on Shared Ties and Mutual Respect

“We are not only close by geography. We have been close by culture. We have been close by faith. We have been intertwined. This visit by the Defence Minister to Sri Lanka gives us great momentum. It shows the mutual respect that we have for each other,” Yusoof said.

He said India and Sri Lanka have traditionally been close friends and expressed hope that the visit would further deepen cooperation, particularly in the area of security. “It shows that we could develop the security interests that we have together. We have been traditional friends,” the Western Province Governor said.

Yusoof also highlighted the economic benefits Sri Lanka could derive from India’s rapid growth, particularly its strong GDP growth. “Sri Lanka stands to benefit so much. Like the Defence Minister said, with the growth of India, the great GDP growth of India, we just want to see how we can get some extracts of it to Sri Lanka,” he said.

Welcoming Rajnath Singh’s visit, Yusoof expressed hope that it would pave the way for further development in bilateral relations. “We are happy with this visit and hope for further development,” he said.

Rajnath Singh Assures Unwavering Support

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured Sri Lanka of India’s unwavering support, saying that New Delhi will always stand with Colombo whenever the island nation faces a crisis, while underlining the deep-rooted and civilisational ties between the two countries.

Addressing a community reception organised for him in Colombo during his three-day visit to Sri Lanka, Singh said India considers Sri Lanka a “very close friend” and emphasised the importance of maintaining strong relations with neighbouring countries. “India considers Sri Lanka a very close friend. India understands this reality very well - that in life, everything can change, but neighbours can never change. Friends can change in life, but neighbours can never change,” Singh said.

He said India’s tradition has been to treat its neighbours like family members and expressed happiness at meeting members of the Indian diaspora in Sri Lanka. “I am experiencing a sense of belonging after coming here,” the Defence Minister said, adding that the Indian diaspora has played an important role in strengthening cultural, people-to-people, business and political ties between the two countries.

Singh, who is on his first bilateral visit to Sri Lanka as Defence Minister and the first such visit by an Indian Defence Minister in nearly four decades, said India’s relationship with Sri Lanka is “very old” and that New Delhi has stood by Colombo during difficult times.

“India has stood with Sri Lanka in every difficult time. And today, once again, as the Defence Minister and as a Minister of the Government of India, I want to say that whenever a crisis arises in Sri Lanka, India will stand with the Government of Sri Lanka with its full strength,” he said.

The Defence Minister’s visit comes as India and Sri Lanka seek to further strengthen their traditionally close bilateral relationship, with defence and maritime cooperation forming a key focus of the three-day visit from September 8 to 10. Singh arrived in Colombo on Tuesday and is scheduled to hold discussions with the Sri Lankan leadership during the visit. (ANI)