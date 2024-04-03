BREAKING: 70 miners trapped in 2 coal mines after strongest earthquake in 25 years rocked Taiwan

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Taiwan's National Fire Agency reported that two coal mines in Hualien County are housing 70 miners who are currently trapped following a potent earthquake that struck the island on Wednesday.

    First Published Apr 3, 2024, 6:18 PM IST

    Taiwan's National Fire Agency reported that two coal mines in Hualien County are housing 70 miners who are currently trapped following a powerful earthquake that struck the island on Wednesday.

    Of these, 64 individuals are trapped in one coal mine, while the remaining six are stuck in another, according to the agency's statement.

    According to the news agency AFP, the earthquake, measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale, is the most powerful quake to impact the island in 25 years. Officials caution of potential further tremors in the coming days.

    Taiwanese authorities state that it is the strongest earthquake since the 7.6 magnitude quake in 1999, which claimed the lives of 2,400 individuals.

    President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan urged local and central government agencies to collaborate closely and announced that the national army would extend its assistance as well.

    In Taiwan, Japan, and the Philippines, authorities initially issued a tsunami warning. However, by around 10 am (0200 GMT), the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center announced that the threat had 'largely passed'.

    In the capital city, the metro briefly halted operations but resumed service within an hour. Residents also received advisories from their local borough chiefs to inspect for any potential gas leaks.

    Taiwan frequently experiences earthquakes due to its proximity to the convergence of two tectonic plates. Similarly, Japan encounters approximately 1,500 seismic events annually.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2024, 6:25 PM IST
