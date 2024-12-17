Bizarre! Pakistani woman offers kiss to shopkeeper instead of paying for goods, leaves Internet stunned| WATCH

A video capturing a bizarre exchange between a Pakistani woman and a shopkeeper has gone viral on social media, sparking hilarious reactions from netizens.

Bizarre! Pakistani woman offers kiss to shopkeeper instead of paying for goods, leaves Internet stunned (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 12:13 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 12:29 PM IST

A video capturing a bizarre exchange between a Pakistani woman and a shopkeeper has gone viral on social media, sparking hilarious reactions from netizens. The woman at the shop reportedly offered a kiss as payment for her purchases, leaving viewers bewildered and amused.

The now-viral video, which has sparked a flurry of reactions online, shows the woman standing across the shop’s counter. In an unexpected move, she leans forward while the shopkeeper places a kiss on her cheeks. She casually continues shopping, further adding to the bizarreness of the incident.

Also read: Priyanka Gandhi doubles down with 'Bangladesh bag', day after Palestine row, Opposition MPs join (WATCH)

While the exact circumstances surrounding the exchange remain unclear, the video has triggered a mixed bag of reactions on social media platforms. The video’s authenticity and context are yet to be verified.

