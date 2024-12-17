Russian General Igor Kirillov sanctioned over chemical weapon use in Ukraine killed in Moscow blast (WATCH)

A Russian General in charge of radiation, chemical, and biological protection forces has been killed in an explosion in Moscow, according to the country’s investigative committee. Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov was killed outside an apartment building on Ryazansky Prospekt, located about 7 km (4.35 miles) southeast of the Kremlin. The explosion was reportedly caused by a device concealed inside an electric scooter. Kirillov’s assistant was also killed in the blast.

This incident comes a day after Ukrainian prosecutors charged Kirillov with using banned chemical weapons in Ukraine, as reported by the Kyiv Post. The UK had imposed sanctions on Kirillov in October for his involvement in the transfer and use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.

A criminal investigation has been launched regarding the deaths. According to Russian news agency Tass, investigators and forensic experts are working at the scene alongside other emergency service personnel.

In recent months, Kirillov had been the subject of international scrutiny. In October, the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on him, accusing him of overseeing the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine and acting as a spokesperson for Kremlin disinformation. The Ukrainian security service, SBU, also charged him in absentia on Monday, accusing him of responsibility for the mass use of banned chemical weapons in the conflict.

Kirillov’s death marks a significant blow to the Russian military's NBC defense forces, which play a crucial role in protecting the country from chemical, biological, and nuclear threats.

