UK: 12-year-old girl charged with manslaughter in connection with killing of India-origin man in Leicester

A 12-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy have been charged in connection with the death of 80-year-old Bhim Sen Kohli, who was assaulted while walking his dog in Leicester.

First Published Dec 17, 2024, 9:49 AM IST

A 12-year-old girl was charged on Monday in connection with the death of 80-year-old Bhim Sen Kohli, who was assaulted while walking his dog in a park near Leicester, eastern England, in September. The girl, whose identity cannot be revealed due to her age, appeared at Leicester Youth Court at Leicester Magistrates' Court, where she was charged with manslaughter.

A 15-year-old boy, who was 14 at the time of the attack, has also been arrested and charged with Kohli's murder and remains in custody.

"A 12-year-old girl has been charged following the death of Bhim Kohli in September. The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with manslaughter," the police said.

Five children, aged 12 to 14, were arrested in connection with the death of Kohli, who passed away in hospital on September 2. At the time, Kohli's family issued a statement through the police, expressing their heartbreak and difficulty in coping with the loss of a beloved and caring individual.

"Bhim was a loving husband, dad and grandad. He was also a son, brother and uncle. He adored his grandkids with all his heart and loved spending time with them. He really was such a loving, caring person whose life was centred around his family," the statement said.

A post-mortem examination conducted after Kohli's death in hospital following the attack at Franklin Park in Braunstone Town confirmed that the cause of death was a neck injury. Additional tests were planned to be carried out.

"The circumstances surrounding Mr Kohli’s death are extremely tragic and upsetting not only for his family and friends but also the wider community,” Detective Inspector Emma Matts, Senior Investigating Officer at Leicestershire Police, said at the time.

Now that suspects have been charged in the case, further details will be withheld to prevent any potential interference that could prejudice a murder trial.

