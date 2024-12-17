Priyanka Gandhi doubles down with 'Bangladesh bag', day after Palestine row, Opposition MPs join (WATCH)

A day after her handbag featuring the word "Palestine" sparked a heated controversy in Parliament, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appeared to double down, arriving with a new bag carrying a slogan on the plight of minorities in Bangladesh.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sparked controversy on Monday when she carried a handbag emblazoned with the word "Palestine" to Parliament. The bag also featured Palestinian emblems, including the symbolic watermelon, a widely recognized symbol of Palestinian solidarity.

A day after, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appeared to have doubled down, arriving with a new bag carrying a slogan on the plight of minorities in Bangladesh.

"Stand with Bangladeshi Hindus and Christians," the quote on her bag read, in reference to the incidents of attacks on minorities in Bangladesh following the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina earlier this year.

Priyanka Gandhi's "bag move" inspired other Opposition MPs to carry similar bags and protest in unison outside Parliament. Opposition MPs carry placards and tote bags displaying messages against atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh, and protest at the Parliament premises in New Delhi. They also raised slogans "We want justice." & "Please save Bangladesh".

Also read: Congress' Priyanka Gandhi faces backlash for carrying bag emblazoned with 'Palestine' to Parliament (WATCH)

In her address during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Priyanka Gandhi called upon the government to raise the issue of atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh. She urged the Centre to engage diplomatically with Dhaka to ensure the safety of Hindus and Christians.

Priyanka Gandhi hits back after backlash

Priyanka Gandhi's choice of accessories became a point of political debate as it triggered sharp reactions from the ruling BJP. When questioned about the controversy over her "Palestine" bag, Priyanka Gandhi dismissed the BJP's criticism.

"Who is going to decide what clothes I wear now? Who is going to decide that? That's typical patriarchy that you decide what women wear also. I don't subscribe to that. I will wear what I want," she said. "I have said many times what my beliefs are regarding this. If you look at my Twitter handle, all my comments are over there."

Gandhi, a vocal critic of Israel's actions in Gaza, has been consistent in expressing her support for the Palestinian people.

Latest Videos