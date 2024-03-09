Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Biden vows alliance revitalization as US looks to strengthen ties with allies like India amidst China problem

    In the State of the Union address, President Biden announced a strategic commitment to fortify alliances, citing the imperative of countering China's growing influence. The United States aims to reinvigorate partnerships with key allies, including India, signaling a proactive approach in the Indo-Pacific play.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 9, 2024, 6:06 PM IST

    US President Joe Biden in his latest State of the Union address fired shots at China and vowed to revitalize ties with important allies. His focus largely revolved around the Indo-Pacific region in his speech in the context of China's hegemony in the region.

    The 81-year-old largely spoke on the domestic politics front due to the upcoming US general elections later this year. China, Russia, and the Republican Party came out as a major contentious point in his speech on Thursday as he took shots at all three elements trying to portray a nationalist fervor.

    Joe Biden while talking about China highlighted the hegemonic attitude of the Dragon including Taiwan. He suggested that the US was standing up against Beijing for its unfair economic practices and standing up for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait by building stronger relationships with allies such as India, Australia, Japan, and South Korea.

    Surprisingly, the US President mentioned all the QUAD countries despite him playing hardball for the further development of the group. The US under the leadership of Joe Biden has looked less interested in standing up with the QUAD in the Indian Ocean region for maritime freedom.

    Joe Biden after firing shots at Beijing also revealed that the US was looking for competition with China and not conflict. He also blamed former President Donald Trump without naming him in the context of sanctioning advanced technology sales to Beijing. The US recently has taken drastic steps to stop the outflow of advanced technology into China.

    He said, “For years, all I’ve heard from my Republican friends and so many others is that China’s on the rise and America is falling behind. They’ve got it backward. America is rising.”

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2024, 6:06 PM IST
