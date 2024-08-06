Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bangladesh unrest: Video captures aftermath of looting, arson at Dhaka's Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (WATCH)

    A video has emerged showcasing the extensive damage caused by looting and arson at Dhaka's Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC) amid ongoing unrest in Bangladesh's capital.

    A video has emerged showcasing the extensive damage caused by looting and arson at Dhaka's Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC) amid ongoing unrest in Bangladesh's capital. The footage reveals the severe impact of violent protests that have rocked the city, particularly targeting cultural and historical sites.

    Also read: India monitoring minorities' situation in Bangladesh: EAM Jaishankar in Parliament amid unrest | Top Quotes

    On August 5, an unruly mob set fire to several significant locations, including the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre and the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum. The latter, situated at Dhanmondi 32, is dedicated to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh, who was assassinated in 1975. The attack on this museum has further intensified the unrest, given its national importance.

    The Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre, which promotes cultural ties between India and Bangladesh through various programs and seminars, was also heavily damaged. The Centre, inaugurated in March 2010, serves as a hub for Indian art, culture, and education, hosting workshops and featuring a library with over 21,000 books on Indian topics.

    The unrest follows a massive protest that forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee to India. In response, Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced the formation of an interim government and urged protesters to cease their violent actions.

    Also read: UK urges UN investigation into violence in Bangladesh, asylum for Sheikh Hasina remains unclear

    The video footage provides a stark view of the destruction inflicted on these key cultural institutions, highlighting the severity of the unrest and its impact on Dhaka's cultural heritage.

