Kerala: 9 deaths in four months; Punalur-Muvattupuzha highway becomes high-risk accident zone

Frequent accidents on the Kalanjoor-Konni stretch of the Punalur-Muvattupuzha State Highway, including recent fatalities, have raised concerns about road safety. With poorly managed curves and inadequate safety measures, residents demand urgent action, especially as accidents spike during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season.
 

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 8:30 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 8:30 AM IST

The Punalur-Muvattupuzha State Highway, where a tragic accident claimed the lives of a newlywed couple and two family members, has become a hotspot for frequent mishaps. Over the past four months, numerous accidents, both major and minor, have occurred on this upgraded highway. Yesterday's accident at Murinjakkal on this highway resulted in the death of four members of the same family, including the newlyweds. Since the road's upgrade, the stretch between Kalanjoor and Konni alone has witnessed nine fatalities and left 30 others injured in the past four months.

Residents blame the increasing accidents on unscientific methods employed in road construction, citing this as a significant factor contributing to the danger.
In the 13-kilometer stretch between Kalanjoor and Konni, several lives have been lost in the past four months. Among the fatalities, five occurred at Murinjakkal, two at Inchippara Gandhi Junction, and one at Koodal Junction. Additionally, 30 people have sustained injuries in various accidents, ranging from minor to severe.

Despite spending crores on the reconstruction of the state highway, critical accident-prone curves were not properly addressed. Residents allege that the road's width was compromised due to undue concessions made to certain landowners, turning the highway into a death trap.

The Kalanjoor-Konni stretch isn’t the only area plagued by frequent accidents. Daily mishaps are also reported at locations like Kumbazha Mallassery Mukku and Mylapra. During the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, the number of accidents doubles. Most incidents occur at night, often due to drivers falling asleep at the wheel.

Locals have urged authorities to install speed control systems and other safety measures urgently. They also stress that district administration meetings on road safety must prioritize and address these critical issues comprehensively.

