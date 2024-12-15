Scripps National Spelling Bee accepts 'womyn' as alternative spelling for 'women', faces massive backlash

The Scripps National Spelling Bee, a revered academic competition, has landed in hot water after its third-grade study list included "womyn" as an acceptable alternative spelling for "women."

The Scripps National Spelling Bee, a revered academic competition, has landed in hot water after its third-grade study list included "womyn" as an acceptable alternative spelling for "women." The move has triggered a fierce debate among parents, educators, and lawmakers, who allege it prioritizes political ideology over linguistic integrity.

“Womyn” in Merriam-Webster Dictionary

The decision to include "womyn" stems from the Scripps organization's strict reliance on the Merriam-Webster Unabridged Dictionary for its word lists. A spokesperson for the organization explained, "During competition, our policy is to accept any correct spelling listed in our official dictionary that isn’t marked archaic or obsolete."

The alternate spelling "womyn" is recognized in Merriam-Webster as a feminist adaptation of "women," used primarily to challenge the "-men" suffix. This spelling emerged as a symbolic rejection of perceived male dominance in language, gaining traction in feminist movements.

"The alternate spelling ‘womyn’ is therefore included because it is listed as an alternate spelling for 'women' in Merriam-Webster," the spokesperson reiterated to Fox News.

Political & public backlash

The inclusion of "womyn" has ignited a firestorm of criticism, particularly from conservative quarters. Kansas state Rep. Samantha Poetter-Parshall (R-Paola) condemned the decision as "crazy indoctrination of our children" during a statement to The Sentinel. She suggested that local school boards might step in to curb the acceptance of politically charged terms in educational settings.

Parents have also voiced concerns, accusing the spelling bee of veering away from its intended focus.

A user wrote, "As a former Scripps national spelling bee competitor, seeing “womyn” accepted as an alternative spelling for “women” is embarrassing. It turns a serious academic event into an absurd political spectacle."

The uproar over "womyn" mirrors broader cultural tensions surrounding the evolution of language and its socio-political implications. Critics view the inclusion as a politicized act, while proponents argue it highlights the fluid and dynamic nature of language.

The controversy comes as the Scripps National Spelling Bee gears up for its landmark 100th anniversary in 2025.

