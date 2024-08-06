India monitoring minorities' situation in Bangladesh: EAM Jaishankar in Parliament amid unrest | Top Quotes

India is actively monitoring the situation concerning minorities in Bangladesh and is maintaining "close and continuous" communication with the Indian community there through its diplomatic missions, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, expressing India's deep concern until law and order are visibly restored in Bangladesh. He also mentioned that India's border guarding forces have been instructed to remain exceptionally alert due to the ongoing and evolving situation.

Jaishankar updated MPs on former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's urgent request to come to India on "very short notice." Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening aboard a Bangladesh Air Force aircraft, likely en route to London or another European destination, following her resignation amid violent street protests over job quotas in Bangladesh.

"On August 5, demonstrators converged in Dhaka despite the curfew. Our understanding is that after a meeting with leaders of the security establishment, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina apparently made the decision to resign. At very short notice, she requested approval to come for the moment to India," Jaishankar said.

"We simultaneously received a request for flight clearance from Bangladesh authorities. She arrived yesterday evening in Delhi. The situation in Bangladesh is still evolving," he said.

Jaishankar highlighted that on August 5, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman addressed the nation, discussing his assumption of responsibility and the formation of an interim government.

"We are in close and continuous touch with the Indian community in Bangladesh through our diplomatic missions. There are an estimated 19,000 Indian nationals there, of which about 9,000 are students. The bulk of the students, however, have already returned to India in the month of July," the external affairs minister said.

Jaishankar informed both Houses that, in addition to its High Commission in Dhaka, India has assistant high commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna, and Sylhet.

"It is our expectation that the host government will provide the required security protection for these establishments. We look forward to their normal functioning once the situation stabilizes," Jaishankar said.

He mentioned that India is also keeping an eye on the situation concerning the status of minorities. Reports indicate that various groups and organizations are taking steps to ensure their protection and well-being.

"We welcome that, but will naturally remain deeply concerned till law and order is visibly restored. Our border guarding forces have also been instructed to be exceptionally alert in view of this complex situation," Jaishankar said.

In the past 24 hours, India has also maintained regular communication with the authorities in Dhaka, he added.

He requested the House’s understanding and support on sensitive issues concerning this important neighbor, emphasizing that there has always been strong national consensus on such matters.

Jaishankar noted that India-Bangladesh relations have been exceptionally close for decades, spanning multiple governments. He also pointed out that concern over recent violence and instability in Bangladesh is shared across the political spectrum.

"Since the election (in Bangladesh) in January 2024, there has been considerable tension, deep divides, and growing polarization in Bangladesh politics. This underlying foundation aggravated a student agitation that started in June this year. There was growing violence, including attacks on public buildings and infrastructure, as well as traffic and rail obstruction. The violence continued through the month of July," he said.

"Throughout this period, we repeatedly counselled restraint and urged that the situation be diffused through dialogue. Similar urgings were made to various political forces with whom we were in touch," the external affairs minister said.

Despite the Bangladesh Supreme Court's ruling on July 21, which scaled back the controversial quota system for government job applicants, public agitation continued unabated.

"Various decisions and actions taken thereafter only exacerbated the situation. The agitation at this stage coalesced around a one-point agenda, that is, that the prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, should step down," Jaishankar said.

On August 4, the situation deteriorated significantly as attacks on police, including police stations and government installations, intensified. The overall levels of violence also surged dramatically, he informed both houses.

"Properties of individuals associated with the regime were torched across the country. What was particularly worrying was that minorities, their businesses and temples also came under attack at multiple locations. The full extent of this is still not clear," he said.

Earlier in the morning, Jaishankar briefed leaders of all political parties on the situation in Bangladesh and later met with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in the Parliament House complex.

