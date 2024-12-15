Who is Isak Andic, the name behind Mango clothing chain who died while hiking?

Isak Andic, the founder of Spanish fashion giant Mango, passed away in an accident at the age of 71. Known for his entrepreneurial vision, he grew Mango into one of Europe's largest fashion retailers with nearly 2,800 stores globally. 
 

First Published Dec 15, 2024, 8:49 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 15, 2024, 8:49 AM IST

Isak Andic, the founder of Mango, a leading Spanish clothing retailer and one of Europe’s major fashion brands with around 2,800 stores globally, passed away on Saturday following an accident, the company announced. The company did not disclose additional details, but Spanish media reported that the 71-year-old passed away after falling into a ravine while hiking in the mountains near Barcelona with family members.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was among the first to honor Andic, praising his "entrepreneurial vision."

"It is with deep regret that we announce the unexpected death of Isak Andic, our non-executive chairman and founder of Mango," the Barcelona-based company's CEO, Toni Ruiz, said in a statement.

"Isak has been an example for all of us. He dedicated his life to Mango, leaving an indelible mark thanks to his strategic vision, his inspiring leadership and his unwavering commitment to values that he himself imbued in our company," he added.

Who is Isak Andic?

Isak Andic, one of Spain's wealthiest individuals, had an estimated family net worth of $4.5 billion, according to Forbes. During his leadership, the company collaborated with prominent figures like British model Kate Moss, Spanish actress Penelope Cruz, and French footballer Antoine Griezmann to enhance its sales through high-profile marketing campaigns.

Andic was born in 1953 in Istanbul and relocated to Barcelona with his family at the age of 14, settling in Spain's affluent Catalonia region. In 1984, with the support of his elder brother Nahman, he launched his first store on Barcelona's renowned shopping avenue, Paseo de Gracia, which quickly became a major success.

It was a time when Spain transitioned from a long dictatorship, which ended with the death of General Francisco Franco in 1975, and consumers were eager for more contemporary clothing options.

Andic rapidly expanded by opening numerous stores across Spain and abroad, beginning with Portugal and France, all under the Mango brand. The company’s diverse range, covering both professional and casual styles, resonated with consumers, with Mango selling nearly 160 million items of clothing and accessories annually.

Mango has solidified its status as one of the top international fashion groups, operating in over 120 markets and employing 15,500 people worldwide, as per its website. The retailer reported a turnover of 3.1 billion euros for 2023.

