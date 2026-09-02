A US-based NRI revealed a $2,500 (approximately ₹2.37 lakh) dental bill for a tooth extraction despite having health insurance. He compared the cost with India, where he claimed the same treatment could cost ₹15,000 to ₹20,000.

Living abroad can offer higher earnings, but the cost of everyday services, particularly healthcare, can be a major concern for many NRIs. A recent video by Nitin Malhotra, who has been living in the US for 15 years, has drawn attention on social media after he shared his experience of receiving a $2,500 bill for a tooth extraction. His experience highlighted the significant difference between dental treatment costs in the US and India, where he claimed the same procedure could cost considerably less.

The video has sparked a discussion about healthcare expenses in the US, with several social media users comparing the cost of medical and dental treatment in America with prices in India. Malhotra also spoke about the financial challenges NRIs can face despite having health insurance.

NRI Shares Experience At US Dental Clinic

Nitin Malhotra, a Non-Resident Indian (NRI), took to Instagram to share his experience at a dental clinic in the US.

According to Malhotra, he visited a dentist after experiencing a toothache. However, the estimated cost of extracting a single tooth left him stunned.

NRI Receives $2,500 Dental Bill

Malhotra said that despite having active health insurance, the dentist quoted him $2,500 for the procedure. The amount is approximately ₹2.37 lakh.

"I've been in America for 15 years, and now I'm going to reveal the real truth here," Malhotra said in his video.

He explained that the high out-of-pocket cost came as a surprise to him, particularly because he had health insurance.

India Treatment Could Cost ₹15,000 To ₹20,000

Comparing the cost with India, Malhotra claimed that the same dental procedure could be completed for around ₹15,000 to ₹20,000.

"Even with insurance, I have to pay such a huge amount here. This is the dark side of NRI life," he said, expressing his frustration over the cost of treatment in the US.

The comparison has prompted discussions online about the differences in healthcare costs between the two countries.

How Did Social Media React?

The video has sparked reactions from social media users, with several people sharing their own experiences of seeking medical and dental treatment in India.

One user commented: "Earning in the US is good, but for treatment, India is the best. It's also cheaper to go to Mexico for treatment."

Another user shared a similar experience, writing: "I went to India for a root canal. It cost me only $100 (about ₹8,500). But in America, I was given a bill for $3,500 (about ₹2.95 lakh)!"

Third user commented: "Any problem comes in my teeth I go India it’s very cheap and Airbnb cheap too."

Fourth user commented: "India is much more better than American for treatment."

The discussion has also brought attention to medical tourism, where people travel to other countries for healthcare services that may be more affordable than in their country of residence. India is among the countries that attract international patients for a range of medical treatments.