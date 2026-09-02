An Indian traveller revealed she spends ₹1.09 lakh monthly while living in Thailand, including ₹45,000 on rent, ₹19,000 on food and ₹38,000 on lifestyle expenses. Her spending breakdown prompted users to compare Thailand's costs with Mumbai.

Living abroad can often seem expensive, especially when it comes to accommodation, food and daily travel. However, one Indian traveller has shared a detailed breakdown of her monthly expenses while living in Thailand, offering a glimpse into the cost of maintaining her lifestyle there. Roop Verma, a lawyer, Company Secretary (CS) and full-time traveller, took to Instagram on August 26 to share a Reel detailing her expenses, from rent and groceries to transport and lifestyle spending.

In her video, Verma revealed that she spent a total of ₹1.09 lakh in one month while living in Thailand. She also suggested that the amount was still more affordable than what she would spend in her own city, prompting several users to compare her expenses with the cost of living in Mumbai.

Roop Verma Shares Thailand Monthly Expenses

Verma shared the Reel with the caption, "I was living alone… imagine sharing all of this with your partner, and suddenly everything is half."

The video was titled "HOW MUCH I SPEND IN A MONTH LIVING IN THAILAND." She listed her monthly expenses across different categories, giving viewers an idea of her overall cost of living.

According to her breakdown, Verma spent ₹45,000 on rent, making accommodation her biggest monthly expense.

She spent another ₹19,000 on food, which included groceries and dining out. Her transportation expenses came to ₹7,000, primarily covering rides through Grab.

₹38,000 Spent On Lifestyle Expenses

Verma said she had no expenses under utilities and amenities, which she listed as ₹0.

However, she spent ₹38,000 on what she described as "LIFESTYLE (FALTU KE KHARCHE)", referring to additional or discretionary expenses.

After adding all the categories, her total monthly spending came to ₹1.09 lakh.

Verma also noted that the amount was "still more affordable than my own city", highlighting the difference in the cost of living between Thailand and her hometown.

How Did Social Media React?

Verma's expense breakdown sparked comparisons among social media users, particularly with the cost of living in Mumbai. Several users said the amount appeared affordable, while others shared their own experiences of staying in Thailand.

One user commented: "Rent is cheaper than Mumbai."

Second user commented: "Same as mumbai, good. now i should pack my bag."

Third user commented: "True, I stayed for 2 months and spent around 58k each month, that too staying in luxury."