A 39-year-old woman died after being struck by lightning while walking with her partner at Praia da Pinheira beach in Brazil. She was rushed to hospital after the incident but died the following morning. A video of the lightning strike has surfaced online.

A tragic incident in Brazil has left people shocked after a 39-year-old woman died after being struck by lightning while walking hand-in-hand with her partner on a beach. The incident took place amid stormy weather, with dark clouds visible overhead. A video capturing the moment has since surfaced on social media, showing the couple walking along the beach before a sudden bolt of lightning struck the woman.

The incident reportedly took place at Praia da Pinheira beach in Palhoça, Brazil, on the evening of August 28. The woman sustained serious injuries in the lightning strike and was immediately rushed to hospital, where doctors attempted to save her.

Woman Dies After Lightning Strike On Beach

A video of the incident, filmed from a distance, has been circulating on social media. The clip shows the couple walking along the beach as dark clouds gather overhead.

Despite the worsening weather, the couple continued walking when a sudden bolt of lightning struck the woman. The impact caused her to collapse immediately, leaving her partner visibly shocked.

The footage has since attracted widespread attention online, with viewers expressing disbelief over the sudden and tragic incident.

Woman Dies After Hospitalisation

According to reports, the 39-year-old woman sustained serious injuries in the lightning strike. She was rushed to hospital for treatment shortly after the incident.

Despite doctors' efforts to save her, she died on the morning of August 29.

Social Media Users React To Tragic Incident

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with many users expressing shock and sadness over the woman's death.

Some users criticised the decision to remain on the beach despite the stormy weather, while others described the footage as a horrific and heartbreaking scene. Several people also expressed their condolences following the woman's tragic death.

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