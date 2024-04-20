Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Balochistan floods shocker: Viral video claims Pakistan Army distributing expired food packets to victims

    In the aftermath of devastating floods in Balochistan, a shocking viral video has stirred controversy, alleging that the Pakistan Army is distributing expired food packets to the flood victims.

    In the aftermath of devastating floods in Balochistan, a shocking viral video has stirred controversy, alleging that the Pakistan Army is distributing expired food packets to the flood victims. The video, whose authenticity remains uncertain, has circulated widely on social media platforms, triggering outrage and condemnation from netizens.

    The footage, shared on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), purportedly shows an individual showcasing various food items, including grains and other essentials, along with their expiration dates. According to the narration in the video, some of these essential food packets were meant to be consumed two to three years ago.

    Also read: Jailed former Pakistan PM Imran Khan claims his wife was given food mixed with 'toilet cleaner'

    "Nushki: Pakistan Army has distributed overdue food to the flood victims. Those who survive the flood will die by eating expired food," read a caption accompanying the viral video on X.

    The allegations have sparked a wave of criticism against the Pakistan Army, with users on social media platforms expressing their dismay and anger. One user lambasted the army, accusing them of feigning generosity while endangering the health of the flood-affected populace.

    "Pakistan is acting innocent by taking pictures of themselves acting as generous towards Baloch who were the victims of flood but that fund is expired. They should be awarded for their great acting . But what about the people who don't know reading. It can effect their health," the user remarked.

    Also read: 'Pakistan most unsafe place in world': Outrage after 5 Japanese attacked in Karachi suicide bombing (WATCH)

    Amidst the viral video and allegations, the relief efforts in flood-hit Balochistan continues. According to Pakistan media, the Army in cooperation with FC Balochistan North have deployed teams to reach the affected areas and provide assistance to the affected population.

    According to a reports, more than 150 people have been evacuated to safe locations via helicopter, while ration packages have been distributed to 700 families. Additionally, the Frontier Corps (FC) reportedly distributed 300 packets of cooked food in different areas, aiming to alleviate the immediate hunger needs of the affected individuals. Moreover, free treatment facilities have reportedly been set up, catering to over 800 patients through medical camps.

