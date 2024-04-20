Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Jailed former Pakistan PM Imran Khan claims his wife was given food mixed with 'toilet cleaner'

    Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, alleged that his wife, Bushra Bibi, was served food laced with "toilet cleaner," as reported by The Express Tribune.

    Jailed former Pakistan PM Imran Khan claims his wife was given food mixed with 'toilet cleaner' snt
    Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, alleged that his wife, Bushra Bibi, was served food laced with "toilet cleaner," as reported by The Express Tribune. Speaking during the hearing of a 190 million-pound corruption case at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, Khan informed Judge Nasir Javed Rana about the installation of additional walls in the courtroom, creating an atmosphere akin to a closed court.

    Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stated that Dr. Asim Yousaf, Chief Medical Officer of Shaukat Khanum Hospital, recommended conducting tests for Bushra Bibi at Shifa International Hospital. However, Khan mentioned that the jail authorities insisted on conducting the tests at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital.

    According to The Express Tribune, Imran Khan alleged that toilet cleaner had been added to Bushra Bibi's food, leading to persistent stomach irritation. He informed the court about this concerning development, highlighting the deterioration in Bushra Bibi's health due to daily discomfort.

    According to The Express Tribune, the court advised Imran Khan against conducting "press conferences" during hearings. In his defense, the PTI founder asserted that his statements are often misrepresented and he speaks to reporters to clarify them.

    Highlighting the significance of maintaining decorum, the court recommended addressing the media after the hearings. Khan, in response, mentioned that the jail administration escorts the media out of the courtroom following the hearings. He further requested the court to grant him a 10-minute opportunity to interact with reporters after each hearing.

    According to a report by Pakistan-based Dawn, on April 15, Bushra Bibi filed a petition before the Islamabad High Court (IHC). She requested the court to arrange her medical examination and tests at either Shaukat Khanum Hospital or any other private hospital of her preference. The purpose of these tests was to determine if she had been poisoned through contaminated food.

     

    In her petition, Bushra Bibi stated that she is experiencing symptoms such as heartburn and aches in her throat and mouth, which she attributes to consuming poisonous meals. She further claimed that she was subjected to psychological torture and poisoned at her Banigala residence, which has been designated as a sub-jail, according to a report by Dawn.

    Additionally, she alleged that spy cameras have been installed in various locations within the room where she is confined. Bushra Bibi expressed discomfort with the presence of only one female staff member in the sub-jail, with the rest being male. According to Dawn, she emphasized that she has not been granted sufficient time to meet with her family members and legal representatives. She urged the authorities to safeguard her fundamental rights.

