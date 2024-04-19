Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Pakistan most unsafe place in world': Outrage after 5 Japanese attacked in Karachi suicide bombing (WATCH)

    Five Japanese citizens narrowly avoided tragedy when their vehicle was targeted by terrorists in a suicide attack in Pakistan's Sindh province on Friday, according to police reports. 

    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

    Five Japanese citizens narrowly avoided tragedy when their vehicle was targeted by terrorists in a suicide attack in Pakistan's Sindh province on Friday, according to police reports. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East, Azfar Mahesar, disclosed that terrorists on a motorcycle made an attempt to strike the van carrying the Japanese nationals near Murtaza Chorangi in Landhi.

    “All five Japanese remained safe. However, the private security guard with them was injured,” he said.

    “The Japanese nationals were on the way to the Export Processing Zone from their residence in Zamzama, Clifton,” he said.

    According to Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) DIG Asif Aijaz Shaikh, who spoke to Dawn News, the Japanese nationals were traveling in a van accompanied by two security guards when two terrorists attempted to target the van.

    Shaikh stated that the security guards managed to neutralize one terrorist, while the other detonated himself in an effort to approach the van.

    “All five Japanese nationals are safe,” DIG Shaikh said.

    “No one has claimed responsibility so far,” the DIG said, adding that the vehicle carrying the Japanese nationals was bulletproof.

    Friday's attack on Japanese nationals comes weeks after a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle into a convoy of Chinese engineers working on a dam project in north-west Pakistan. This was the third significant attack on Chinese interests in the country in the last week of March.

     

    The initial two attacks aimed at a Pakistani naval airbase and a crucial port utilized by China in the southwest province of Balochistan, where Beijing is pouring billions into infrastructure ventures.

    The engineers were traveling from Islamabad to their base at the dam construction site in Dasu, located in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

    Dasu, the location of a significant dam, has previously experienced attacks. In 2021, a bus blast resulted in the deaths of 13 individuals, including nine Chinese nationals.

    Chinese engineers have been engaged in various projects across Pakistan, with Beijing channeling over $65 billion (£51.4 billion) into infrastructure developments as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a component of Beijing's broader Belt and Road Initiative.

    Like Friday's attack on Japanese nationals, no one claimed responsibility for the attack on 5 Chinese engineers in March this year, nor was there a claim for the 2021 attack.

    Following today's suicide bombing attempt, social media erupted with several netizens claiming that Pakistan has become 'unsafe' for foreign nationals. 

    "Pakistan has become the most unsafe place in the world. Suicide bomber blows up attacking a vehicle carrying 5 Japanese and Chinese Nationals & two Pakistanis in Karachi's Mansehra Colony. Driver & security guard of the vehicle killed. Pakistan claims all Japanese nationals are safe. Pakistan becoming unsafe for foreigners," wrote a user on X.

    Another outraged netizen said, "Pakistan has become the most unsafe place in the world while the government is busy murdering the Democracy."

    A third user noted, "Pakistan is unsafe not only for foreigners but for its own people too. Rising domestic violence is taking Nation towards its disintegration only!!"

    "Failed State Pakistan has failed in providing security to even the Nationals of its boss, #China. Pakistan has become a threatening country, with increase in terrorist attacks, its unsafe to visit Pakistan," added a fourth user.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
