    Backseat boss: Woman calls in sick and boards flight, spots boss seated on same plane!

    Leila Soares, an Australian resident, shared a TikTok video of her attempting a classic sick leave escape only to find her boss on the same flight she boarded after calling in sick. In the viral video, Soares discreetly filmed her boss and expressed relief at going unnoticed. Viewers shared similar workplace encounter stories, making her comical situation relatable. Soares' unexpected twist added a nerve-wracking element to what was supposed to be a relaxing flight.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 4:49 PM IST

    Leila Soares, an Australian resident, found herself in a comical yet awkward situation after trying to pull off a classic sick leave escape. In a video shared on TikTok, Soares revealed that she had informed her boss about being unwell to secure some time off. However, her plans took an unexpected turn when she spotted her boss on the same flight she had boarded after calling in sick.

    In the video, which has garnered over 11 million views, Soares captured the moment of realization as she saw her boss disembarking from the plane's front door. She discreetly filmed him and then revealed her face, donning sunglasses, a face mask, and a hat to remain incognito.

    IBM employee on sick leave for past 15 years sues company for no salary hike

    Soares shared the amusing details of her strategy, stating that she boarded from the back door and managed to secure a seat away from her boss, who, fortunately, didn't seem to notice her. Despite the relief, Soares expressed her shock at the unexpected encounter, fearing that her boss might have spotted her.

    Man resigns from job after manager denies leave on grand opening of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

    The viral TikTok video prompted a wave of reactions from viewers, with many sharing their own experiences of narrowly avoiding workplace encounters. Some expressed relief at remaining unnoticed by their bosses during their sneaky escapades, while others shared stories of getting caught in similar situations.

    Workplace escapades aren't new, and people often resort to inventive tactics to enjoy a day off without facing the consequences. Soares' story, however, takes the cake for its unexpected twist, turning what could have been a relaxing flight into a nerve-wracking experience.

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2024, 4:49 PM IST
