Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Man resigns from job after manager denies leave on grand opening of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

    Gagan Tiwari resigned from his job, claiming his Muslim general manager denied him leave on January 22 to attend the Ram temple opening in Ayodhya. Tiwari's announcement on social media garnered mixed reactions, with some praising his dedication while others cautioned against impulsive decisions. The incident sparked discussions on religious tolerance and employment choices in light of India's diverse cultural landscape.

    Man resigns from job after manager denies leave on grand opening of Ram Temple in Ayodhya vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 12:09 PM IST

    A man named Gagan Tiwari has announced his resignation from his job, alleging that his general manager, who is of Muslim faith, refused to grant him leave on January 22. This decision was prompted by Tiwari's desire to witness the grand opening and Pran Pratishtha of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

    As numerous states across India declared a public holiday on January 22 in celebration of this historic event, Tiwari's request for leave seemed reasonable. However, his claim of denial and subsequent resignation has sparked discussions on social media platforms.

    Ram mandir: Ayodhya's Ram Lalla dons 1.7kg crown, 750gm waist band

    Taking to social media, Gagan Tiwari shared his disappointment, stating, "I asked for leave on Monday to witness Ram Lalla's life at Ram Janmabhoomi. However, my general manager, who is Muslim, refused to grant me leave on the 22nd. I quit my job over this." Tiwari's post quickly went viral, receiving mixed reactions from the online community.

    AI-generated video of 'smiling' Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya gives goosebumps (WATCH)

    Devotees of Lord Rama praised Tiwari's dedication and decision, expressing confidence that divine blessings would soon lead him to a new job. Some even hailed him as a "legend" for his commitment to his beliefs.

    However, not everyone supported Tiwari's impulsive decision. Some cautioned that resigning in haste might be a risky move, emphasizing the importance of weighing the consequences before taking such steps.

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: PSI recruitment re-examination govt implements stringent security protocols

    Karnataka: PSI recruitment re-examination govt implements stringent security protocols

    Kerala: Nightmare for passengers with 2 derailments, 2 arson cases in Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express? rkn

    Kerala: Nightmare for passengers with 2 derailments, 2 arson cases in Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express?

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-399 January 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-399 January 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Several projects come to a halt due to financial crisis in state anr

    Kerala: Several projects come to a halt due to financial crisis in state

    Namibian Cheetah Jwala gives birth to three cubs in Kuno National Park (WATCH) AJR

    Namibian Cheetah Jwala gives birth to three cubs in Kuno National Park (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Karinthalam college certificate forgery case: former SFI leader K Vidya sole accused, says police's chargesheet anr

    Karinthalam college certificate forgery case: K Vidya sole accused, says police chargesheet

    Apple is reportedly giving 25 per cent discount to its employees on purchase of Vision Pro headset gcw

    Apple is reportedly giving 25% discount to its employees on purchase of Vision Pro headset

    Palmyra 7 things to know about this UNESCO site ATG

    Palmyra: 7 things to know about this UNESCO site

    What is the theme of Republic Day Celebrations 2024? rkn

    What is the theme of Republic Day Celebrations 2024?

    Karnataka: PSI recruitment re-examination govt implements stringent security protocols

    Karnataka: PSI recruitment re-examination govt implements stringent security protocols

    Recent Videos

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir inauguration Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment WATCH gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magificent Ram Mandir

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Video Icon