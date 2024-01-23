Man resigns from job after manager denies leave on grand opening of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Gagan Tiwari resigned from his job, claiming his Muslim general manager denied him leave on January 22 to attend the Ram temple opening in Ayodhya. Tiwari's announcement on social media garnered mixed reactions, with some praising his dedication while others cautioned against impulsive decisions. The incident sparked discussions on religious tolerance and employment choices in light of India's diverse cultural landscape.

As numerous states across India declared a public holiday on January 22 in celebration of this historic event, Tiwari's request for leave seemed reasonable. However, his claim of denial and subsequent resignation has sparked discussions on social media platforms.



Taking to social media, Gagan Tiwari shared his disappointment, stating, "I asked for leave on Monday to witness Ram Lalla's life at Ram Janmabhoomi. However, my general manager, who is Muslim, refused to grant me leave on the 22nd. I quit my job over this." Tiwari's post quickly went viral, receiving mixed reactions from the online community.



Devotees of Lord Rama praised Tiwari's dedication and decision, expressing confidence that divine blessings would soon lead him to a new job. Some even hailed him as a "legend" for his commitment to his beliefs.

However, not everyone supported Tiwari's impulsive decision. Some cautioned that resigning in haste might be a risky move, emphasizing the importance of weighing the consequences before taking such steps.