Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Australian woman wins right to extract late husband's sperm and have baby at 62

    A 62-year-old Perth woman has won the right to have sperm removed from her dead husband. The woman, who was seeking permission to remove sperm from her husband, 61, who died before Christmas, to be used to have another child via a surrogate in the Philippines.

    Australian woman wins right to extract late husband sperm and have baby at 62 gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 12:41 PM IST

    A 62-year-old Australian woman can harvest her dead husband's sperm, after convincing a judge the pair were considering having a baby before he died. According to court records made public on Wednesday, the couple began considering having another child after their 31-year-old son died in a vehicle accident in 2019. Six years earlier, their 29-year-old daughter had drowned during a fishing trip.

    The couple began looking into the possibility of using the 61-year-old husband's sperm to conceive a surrogate after being inspired by these painful experiences. The widow, who isn't allowed to be identified for legal reasons, ordered the hospital mortuary to gather and preserve her husband's sperm after he passed away at home on December 17.

    Also Read | Tokyo airport collision: Japan Airlines apologizes to passengers; condoles death of Coast Guard crew members

    However, the hospital took a long time to respond, as shown in court records, which prompted the lady to request an urgent injunction from the Western Australian Supreme Court. Researchers say reproductive tissue should ideally be collected between one and two days after death.

    While granting permission for the sperm to be collected and kept, Judge Fiona Seaward stated that prior to using the sperm for fertilisation, other court approvals would be required. Although the order was placed on December 21, the public was not made aware of it until recently.

    Although unusual, it is not unheard of for sperm to be harvested from dead partners in Australia. In June 2023, an Australian woman was granted permission to retrieve sperm from her 29-year-old husband, who reportedly died after slashing an artery on a broken window pane.

    Also Read | Bengaluru airport gets global recognition, ranks third in operational performance and punctuality

    Posthumous fertilisation is not currently allowed in Western Australia. If the woman wants to use her late husband’s sperm, she’ll be required to transfer to another state that allows the procedure.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    16 year old UK girl virtually gang raped in metaverse game probe underway gcw

    16-year-old UK girl virtually 'gang-raped' in metaverse game, probe underway

    Tokyo airport collision: Japan Airlines apologizes to passengers; condoles death of Coast Guard crew members snt

    Tokyo airport collision: Japan Airlines apologizes to passengers; condoles death of Coast Guard crew members

    Bengaluru airport gets global recognition, ranks third in operational performance and punctuality vkp

    Bengaluru airport gets global recognition, ranks third in operational performance and punctuality

    US Presidential Elections: Vivek Ramaswamy receives Rig Veda (WATCH)

    US Presidential Elections: Vivek Ramaswamy receives Rig Veda (WATCH)

    Indians experiencing prejudice in UK due to British media's focus on 'cows, curry and caste', reveals survey avv

    Indians experiencing prejudice in UK due to British media's focus on 'cows, curry and caste', reveals survey

    Recent Stories

    Clinically I was dead Shreyas Talpade opens up about his cardiac arrest and second chance at life RBA

    ‘Clinically I was dead’, Shreyas Talpade opens up about his cardiac arrest and second chance at life

    cricket 'Scoring runs in sub-continent alone doesn't help': Srikkanth's hard-hitting warning to Shubman Gill osf

    'Scoring runs in sub-continent alone doesn't help': Srikkanth's hard-hitting warning to Shubman Gill

    Kerala: Why progress on 3 key KIIFB projects in Kottayam is stalled anr

    Kerala: Why progress on 3 key KIIFB projects in Kottayam is stalled

    Sonia Gandhi invited alone: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi 'not eligible' to get Ram temple invite; check details AJR

    Sonia Gandhi invited alone: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi 'not eligible' to get Ram temple invite; check details

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked official teaser out event set for January 17 WATCH gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked official teaser out, event set for January 17 (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon