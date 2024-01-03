Bengaluru airport gets global recognition, ranks third in operational performance and punctuality

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport earns third place globally for operational excellence, per Sirium's report. Indian airports in Hyderabad and Kolkata also shine in the top 10, emphasizing the nation's aviation prowess. IndiGo secures 8th position among low-cost airlines. The evaluation's rigorous standards highlight even minor delays in assessing punctuality.

The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has secured the third position worldwide for its exceptional operational performance and for its punctual services. This prestigious accolade comes as yet another testament to the airport's consistent commitment to excellence, further solidifying its status as a top-tier aviation hub.

The report released by ‘Sirium’, focusing on the annual performance evaluation of global airlines and airports, spotlighted the remarkable standing of Indian aviation entities. Notably, three Indian airports, including Hyderabad and Kolkata, found their place among the top 10 airports globally for their efficient management and punctuality.



Earning an impressive score of 84.08%, Bengaluru's airport stood tall among the best, closely trailing behind America's Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport and Hyderabad Airport, securing its well-deserved spot in the upper echelons of global aviation efficiency.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Airport in Kolkata also clinched a commendable position, ranking 9th among medium-sized airports, boasting an 83.91% score. Additionally, IndiGo, renowned for operating the largest number of flights in India, claimed the 8th spot among low-cost airlines, underscoring the country's growing influence in the aviation industry. Sirium's evaluation, where even a 15-minute delay in arrival or departure is deemed a factor affecting punctuality, showcases the stringent standards applied in assessing aviation performance on a global scale.