Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru airport gets global recognition, ranks third in operational performance and punctuality

    Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport earns third place globally for operational excellence, per Sirium's report. Indian airports in Hyderabad and Kolkata also shine in the top 10, emphasizing the nation's aviation prowess. IndiGo secures 8th position among low-cost airlines. The evaluation's rigorous standards highlight even minor delays in assessing punctuality.

    Bengaluru airport gets global recognition, ranks third in operational performance and punctuality vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 9:53 AM IST

    The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has secured the third position worldwide for its exceptional operational performance and for its punctual services. This prestigious accolade comes as yet another testament to the airport's consistent commitment to excellence, further solidifying its status as a top-tier aviation hub.

    The report released by ‘Sirium’, focusing on the annual performance evaluation of global airlines and airports, spotlighted the remarkable standing of Indian aviation entities. Notably, three Indian airports, including Hyderabad and Kolkata, found their place among the top 10 airports globally for their efficient management and punctuality.

    UNESCO honors Bengaluru's KIA terminal 2: Named among 'World's Most Beautiful Airports'

    Earning an impressive score of 84.08%, Bengaluru's airport stood tall among the best, closely trailing behind America's Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport and Hyderabad Airport, securing its well-deserved spot in the upper echelons of global aviation efficiency.

    Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Airport in Kolkata also clinched a commendable position, ranking 9th among medium-sized airports, boasting an 83.91% score. Additionally, IndiGo, renowned for operating the largest number of flights in India, claimed the 8th spot among low-cost airlines, underscoring the country's growing influence in the aviation industry. Sirium's evaluation, where even a 15-minute delay in arrival or departure is deemed a factor affecting punctuality, showcases the stringent standards applied in assessing aviation performance on a global scale.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 9:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips 3rd ED summons, AAP says 'conspiracy to arrest him' AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips 3rd ED summons, AAP says 'conspiracy to arrest him'

    Kerala: PM Modi's 51ft tall sand art to be showcased at Thrissur anr

    Kerala: PM Modi's 51ft tall sand art to be showcased at Thrissur

    Barbaric act: Belagavi anganwadi teacher's nose chopped off over allegation of children picking flowers vkp

    Barbaric act: Belagavi anganwadi teacher's nose chopped off over allegation of children picking flowers

    Karnataka BJP President B.Y Vijayendra leads statewide protest against Congress govt's alleged anti-Hindu actions

    K'taka BJP President B.Y Vijayendra leads statewide protest against Congress govt's alleged anti-Hindu actions

    Delhi Police gears up, forms committee to study and train new laws AJR

    Delhi Police gears up, forms committee to study and train new laws

    Recent Stories

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips 3rd ED summons, AAP says 'conspiracy to arrest him' AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips 3rd ED summons, AAP says 'conspiracy to arrest him'

    US Presidential Elections: Vivek Ramaswamy receives Rig Veda (WATCH)

    US Presidential Elections: Vivek Ramaswamy receives Rig Veda (WATCH)

    Kerala: PM Modi's 51ft tall sand art to be showcased at Thrissur anr

    Kerala: PM Modi's 51ft tall sand art to be showcased at Thrissur

    Bollywood actor Anjali Patil conned of Rs 5.79 lakh in alleged drug scam; read details RBA

    Bollywood actress Anjali Patil conned of Rs 5.79 lakh in alleged drug scam; read details

    Barbaric act: Belagavi anganwadi teacher's nose chopped off over allegation of children picking flowers vkp

    Barbaric act: Belagavi anganwadi teacher's nose chopped off over allegation of children picking flowers

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon