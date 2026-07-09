Australia is poised to become a key uranium supplier for India's ambitious nuclear energy transition, which targets 1,000 gigawatts by 2047, says Minerals Council of Australia CEO Tania Constable, citing strong bilateral ties.

Australia Eyes Key Supplier Role Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Australia CEO Forum on Clean Energy and Nuclear Partnerships, Constable underscored the importance of the close ties between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in driving bilateral cooperation. "There is an obvious strong relationship between Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Albanese that has been there now for a few years. Great to see that that is occurring at the moment. And it's that strength of relationship right at the top between our countries that will continue to drive a strong strategic partnership," she said.Highlighting opportunities to deepen economic engagement, particularly in the energy sector, Constable said Australia was well placed to support India's long-term clean energy goals. "Well, we've got a long history of trade and investment between Australia and India. Now there's an opportunity to really strengthen uranium out of Australia into India to meet its huge ambitions of 1,000 gigawatts by 2047," she said. PM Modi Invites Australian Partnership Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (local time) said Australia can play a significant role in helping India achieve its target of 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030, highlighting opportunities for collaboration in clean energy, nuclear power and infrastructure.Addressing business leaders, PM Modi made the remarks at the Australia CEO Forum on Clean Energy and Nuclear Partnerships Reception in Melbourne, attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Highlighting India's clean energy ambitions, PM Modi said, "Many companies associated with clean energy are present here. We are building a manufacturing ecosystem in India for hydro projects, green hydrogen, solar modules, and wind turbines. India has set a target of achieving 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and reaching net-zero emissions by 2070. Australia's technology, capital, and resources can accelerate this transition." Scope for Civil Nuclear Cooperation He also underlined the scope for cooperation in civil nuclear energy, saying, "We have set a target of 100 gigawatts of nuclear energy capacity by 2047. Australia's vast uranium reserves align directly with India's nuclear journey." (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) As India aggressively pivots toward nuclear energy to power its industrial growth, Tania Constable, Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Council of Australia, has identified a significant opportunity for Australia to become a key supplier in New Delhi's energy transition, with an ambitious target of achieving 1,000 gigawatts of nuclear energy capacity by 2047.Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Australia CEO Forum on Clean Energy and Nuclear Partnerships, Constable underscored the importance of the close ties between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in driving bilateral cooperation. "There is an obvious strong relationship between Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Albanese that has been there now for a few years. Great to see that that is occurring at the moment. And it's that strength of relationship right at the top between our countries that will continue to drive a strong strategic partnership," she said.Highlighting opportunities to deepen economic engagement, particularly in the energy sector, Constable said Australia was well placed to support India's long-term clean energy goals. "Well, we've got a long history of trade and investment between Australia and India. Now there's an opportunity to really strengthen uranium out of Australia into India to meet its huge ambitions of 1,000 gigawatts by 2047," she said.Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (local time) said Australia can play a significant role in helping India achieve its target of 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030, highlighting opportunities for collaboration in clean energy, nuclear power and infrastructure.Addressing business leaders, PM Modi made the remarks at the Australia CEO Forum on Clean Energy and Nuclear Partnerships Reception in Melbourne, attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Highlighting India's clean energy ambitions, PM Modi said, "Many companies associated with clean energy are present here. We are building a manufacturing ecosystem in India for hydro projects, green hydrogen, solar modules, and wind turbines. India has set a target of achieving 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and reaching net-zero emissions by 2070. Australia's technology, capital, and resources can accelerate this transition."He also underlined the scope for cooperation in civil nuclear energy, saying, "We have set a target of 100 gigawatts of nuclear energy capacity by 2047. Australia's vast uranium reserves align directly with India's nuclear journey." (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source